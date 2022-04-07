 Skip to main content
State reports increase in phishing schemes aimed at retrieving sensitive information

  • Updated
  • 0
phishing schemes texts

images courtesy of Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR)

HONOLULU (KITV4) — The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced Thursday it has received a substantial increase in phishing scheme reports tied to unemployment insurance claims.

These phishing schemes attempt to impersonate the DLIR unemployment system in the form of text messages, emails, and social media posts, all to retrieve personally identifiable information.

“These phishing texts try to trick you into clicking on a link that takes you to a fake website that may look very real. Some of the websites are virtually indistinguishable from ours except, that the website address is incorrect,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “The fake website will ask you to input your website credentials and personal information that the criminals can use to steal unemployment insurance benefits or for other identity theft schemes.”

The correct Hawaii unemployment insurance benefits website address is at https://huiclaims.hawaii.gov/#/.

Below are a few examples of phishing schemes in the form of text messages reported to the DLIR:

