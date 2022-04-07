State reports increase in phishing schemes aimed at retrieving sensitive information

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
images courtesy of Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR)
HONOLULU (KITV4) — The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced Thursday it has received a substantial increase in phishing scheme reports tied to unemployment insurance claims.
These phishing schemes attempt to impersonate the DLIR unemployment system in the form of text messages, emails, and social media posts, all to retrieve personally identifiable information.
“These phishing texts try to trick you into clicking on a link that takes you to a fake website that may look very real. Some of the websites are virtually indistinguishable from ours except, that the website address is incorrect,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “The fake website will ask you to input your website credentials and personal information that the criminals can use to steal unemployment insurance benefits or for other identity theft schemes.”
DLIR is putting out a warning that there's been a big increase in reports of schemes tied to insurance claims. Oftentimes these schemes try to impersonate the DLIR system through texts and email (example below), trying to get you to click the link. Don't fall for it!@HI_DLIRpic.twitter.com/lJTT1iYrup