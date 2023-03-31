State releases settlement terms in lawsuit accusing state official of sexual harassment | UPDATE

The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General (AG) released new information on Friday regarding its settlement in a sexual harassment lawsuit involving the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
The AG's office told KITV4 it settled the lawsuit filed against the DLNR and boating administrator Ed Underwood for a one-time payment of $45,000.
The woman who filed the lawsuit claimed that Underwood sexually harassed her while she was working as his subordinate.
KITV4 has learned the woman no longer works for DLNR.
ORIGINAL STORY ON 3/29:
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The state is paying out money to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a state worker against her boss.
The woman claimed that Ed Underwood subjected her to unwelcome and unsolicited sexual comments and actions while she worked as a subordinate. She cited several alleged incidents in her lawsuit.
Underwood is the longtime administrator of the state's Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, which is part of the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR).
The claims date back to 2017 and the woman filed her lawsuit last year.
The case was dismissed with prejudice earlier this month after the lawsuit was settled out of court.
Deputy Attorney General Miranda Steed told KITV4 in a statement this afternoon: "Under the settlement, the plaintiff agreed that the settlement should not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing, and the defendants deny all claims and allegations.
"The parties settled the lawsuit for substantially less than what it would have cost for the State to defend the lawsuit and agreed on all terms to their mutual satisfaction."
