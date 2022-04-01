State regulators approve 100-acre West Oahu solar farm

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 30 knots Kaiwi Channel, 15
to 25 knots elsewhere, and seas up to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening through Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
KALEOLOA (KITV4) - State regulators have approved the power purchase agreement between Hawaiian Electric and a Canadian company on a major solar energy farm being planned in West Oahu, according to public documents.
The Public Utilities Commission recently gave the green light to the 15-megawatt project that covers about 100 acres in the Kalaeloa area. The project, which is being developed by Innergex Renewable Energy, also includes a 15-megawatt battery energy storage system.
Hawaiian Electric estimates that, as a result of the power purchase agreement, a typical residential customer consuming 500-kilowatt-hours per month could save about 25 cents per month on average over the course of the term of the agreement.
In a statement to KITV4, a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson says it's pleased the project was approved and it's working with the developer on next steps.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.