State regulators approve 100-acre West Oahu solar farm

  Updated
  • 0
Solar Farm generic

KALEOLOA (KITV4) - State regulators have approved the power purchase agreement between Hawaiian Electric and a Canadian company on a major solar energy farm being planned in West Oahu, according to public documents.

The Public Utilities Commission recently gave the green light to the 15-megawatt project that covers about 100 acres in the Kalaeloa area. The project, which is being developed by Innergex Renewable Energy, also includes a 15-megawatt battery energy storage system.

The project is capable of generating power used by about 6,200 homes, according to the developer.

Hawaiian Electric estimates that, as a result of the power purchase agreement, a typical residential customer consuming 500-kilowatt-hours per month could save about 25 cents per month on average over the course of the term of the agreement.

In a statement to KITV4, a Hawaiian Electric spokesperson says it's pleased the project was approved and it's working with the developer on next steps.

No timeframe has been set yet for the project.

