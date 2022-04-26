State reaches $328 million settlement in 23-year-old Hawaiian Home Lands lawsuit

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A decades-old case, referred to as the Hawaii Home Lands lawsuit, in Kalima v. State of Hawaii, will be settled by the State of Hawaii, Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday.
The settlement must be approved by the Hawaii State Legislature. If it passes, roughly 2,700 plaintiffs will have their claims paid through the settlement, amounting to approximately $121,481 per plaintiff.
The lead plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in 1999 alleging that the State Department of Hawaiian Home Lands had breached its fiduciary duty by not awarding homestead lots on a timely basis to qualified applicants. Applicants who qualified for the homesteads were required to be half Hawaiian, and could receive house, farm, or pastoral lots under 99-year leases that cost $1 per year.
Some of the individual beneficiaries who filed the suit were on the waitlist for decades, from Aug. 21, 1959 through June 30, 1988. The case had undergone trials on liability and the measure of damages, and two separate appeals.
The $328-million payment would cover claims, administration costs, litigation costs, and costs to retain a court-appointed Special Master to oversee and account for the funds.
“After weeks of intensive negotiations with the assistance of the settlement judge, the Honorable Gary W.B. Chang, the parties have reached a fair and necessary resolution of this longstanding case – for both the members of the plaintiff class and the State as a whole,” Attorney General Holly T. Shikada said. “We may now put 23 years of litigation to rest and, if funds are appropriated, move forward with implementation of the settlement.”
“This necessary resolution fairly compensates the Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries and brings this litigation to a close, but it is not the end of the story. I remain committed to developing and delivering homes for the Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries,” said Ige.
The lawsuit stemmed from Act 323, which the Legislature approved in 1991. Act 323 allowed the Department of Hawaiian Homelands (DHHL) beneficiaries to bring claims against the State for losses they incurred while on the DHHL wait list from August 21, 1959 through June 30, 1988.
The legislation created an administrative panel to adjudicate the claims, but legislation to extend the panel in 1999 was vetoed by Gov. Ben Cayetano. As a result, the bulk of the claims wans not adjudicated, and a class action lawsuit was filed in the First Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been in litigation since 1999.