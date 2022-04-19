State pushes back air assault on coqui frogs in Waimanalo due to high winds

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt with higher gusts, except
north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Big Island Windward.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
WAIMANALO, Oahu (KITV4) - A joint effort between multiple state agencies, to eradicate a coqui frog infestation in Waimanalo via aerial spraying, has been postponed due to high winds, the Dept. of Agriculture announced Tuesday.
The state scheduled about 40 personnel to launch the air assault on Wednesday and did not mention a new date, waiting favorable weather conditions.
Located across 4 acres at the base of the Ko'olau Mountains, the infestation was found about a year ago. So far, the state removed 500 frogs.
"We know that it's spreading based on some of the regular surveys that have been done," Sen. Chris Lee, who represents Waimanalo, said.
According to the Dept. of Agriculture, the plan involves dropping citric acid by helicopter, based on how remote the infected area is.
The solution, Lee explained, is safe to humans, plants and other animals, "but for coqui frogs in particular, it is toxic."
"That's something that gives us a great tool that is harmless to the environment but can really target this specific invasive species and have a real impact in limiting its population."
The state used the same process in 2003 to wipe out another coqui infestation across 9 acres in Wahiawa, including the U.S. Army's east range. The population was declared eradicated four years later.
While Waimanalo residents cannot hear the invasive frog's call, some still see the infestation as a threat to their way of life.
"I'm more concerned about the frog destroying the natural habitat of what we have here in Waimanalo," resident Rebecca Fuller said. "The natural animals and plants that we have should not be destroyed by this."
Anyone who hears the coqui is asked to call 808-643-7378.