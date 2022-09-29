State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer on Aloha Stadium plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict.
The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
Renderings of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) have been in the news for years. The plans are already in the legal review period for its environmental impact statement (EIS). But now, that may be a moot point, as a transfer of power may render these obsolete.
DBEDT Director Mike McCartney read the board members a letter from the Governor's office penned by Chief-of-Staff Linda Chu Takeyama on behalf of Gov. David Ige.
"Our current strategy is to accept the EIS soon and acknowledge that the responsiblity and funding rests with Stadium Authority and DBEDT as authorized by latest act," he read.
DBEDT now oversees the project. Deputy stadium manager Russell Uchida describes as "a character building experience for me and my staff. A great learning experience, one every bureaucrat should experience."
McCartney told the members they still have the power to set the vision, and as long as McCartney and other state entities approve that vision, they'll get the funding.
Members Kau'i Burgess, Michael Yadao, and Claire Yamamoto - three of the eight-member board - all asked repeatedly some variation of this question posed first by Yadao: "I'm just confused as to where you see the board?"
McCartney answered, "You can be responsible for the oversight but it's starting from me, then the Director of Finance, then Governor. They are responsible for the allotment and release of funds."
He explained that the agency transfer stems from the Legislature's passage of Act 220, which allows the Legislature to allocate $350 million for building a new stadium. Previously, the Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) managed the project, due to the funding source being a Private Public Partnership.
Tamamoto asked what will happen to the current plans for the stadium's entertainment district. "You're saying the RFP [request for proposals] for the stadium part is not going through. You've cut that road off. That is no longer an alternative."
McCartney told her, "You can decide if that's a policy you want to do but the approvals in there are subject to some legal issues that need to be discussed - and probably better off in executive session."
Others voiced concerns. Member John Fink noted, "Estimates are every month of delay costs us $2 million. If we start cutting back on some of those things that would make it a world-class arena, there's going to be a price to pay for that too."
State Sen. Glenn Wakai worked on the bill that allocated $350 million for the new stadium.
"Director Mc Cartney talked about the legislative intent of the various bills we signed. I think he mischaracterized what the legislative intent was. It's helpful for me to clarify what lawmakers intended to do with some of these acts that are contrary to what Mr. McCartney just mentioned," Wakai said.
Vice-Chair Brennon Morioka responded, "Sorry, we're being advised we cannot have further input from non-participating members."
Wakai told KITV4 later, what he wanted to share at the meeting is that the Stadium Authority has full legislative authority to do a Public-Private Partnership and is in full control over the project development, not McCartney.
Chase Shigemasa, chair of the neighborhood board for Aliamanu, Salt Lake, Foster Village, and Airport, alluded to broken trust and the leaked news of the power transfer. He prefaced his public testimony by saying he never speaks out but felt it was important to share the message, "I caution what might happen, and share public concern as far as transparency, trust in government, and being stewards of taxpayer dollars."
Now it's up to the state and the Stadium Authority to come up with a new "game plan."
The next board meeting is October 20 or 28 - date to be finalized soon.