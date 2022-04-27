State Legislature passes resolution to adopt FDA blood bank rules to meet increased need

The Hawaii State Legislature passed a resolution Tuesday that urges the Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) to immediately adopt the FDA’s updated guidance to address the state’s increase in blood donation needs.
Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani (District 18) introduced SCR 33 SD1 after a retired military servicemember and constituent brought the issue to her attention.
“Our state is facing a major blood shortage as we continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Senator Kidani. "Not only will these updated guidelines help us increase the amount of blood available to those in need, but it also will open the door for interested people to donate who might not have been eligible in the past. The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i states that it strictly adheres to the FDA regulations, but has yet to adopt this new guidance. They simply cannot wait any longer to implement these changes.”
In 2021, Hawaii faced critical blood shortages, some of which were caused by the pandemic, which required additional and urgent calls for blood donors.
The resolution encourages the BBH to align with the FDA’s guidance to shorten or eliminate the deferral period for certain blood donors.
Changes to guidance include:
• For those who spent time in certain countries or on military bases in Europe, who were previously considered to have been exposed to a potential risk of transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, the agency is eliminating the recommended deferrals and is recommending allowing reentry of these donors.
• For male donors who would have been deferred for having sex with another man: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.
• For female donors who would have been deferred for having sex with a man who had sex with another man: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.
• For those with recent tattoos and piercings: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.
• For those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas (and are residents of malaria non-endemic countries): the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.
The guideline change comes in light of recently completed studies and epidemiologic data compiled by the FDA to ensure the continued safety of the blood supply.