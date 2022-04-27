 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Legislature passes resolution to adopt FDA blood bank rules to meet increased need

  • Updated
  • 0
blood bank

The Hawaii State Legislature passed a resolution Tuesday that urges the Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) to immediately adopt the FDA’s updated guidance to address the state’s increase in blood donation needs.

Senate Vice President Michelle Kidani (District 18) introduced SCR 33 SD1 after a retired military servicemember and constituent brought the issue to her attention.

“Our state is facing a major blood shortage as we continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Senator Kidani. "Not only will these updated guidelines help us increase the amount of blood available to those in need, but it also will open the door for interested people to donate who might not have been eligible in the past. The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i states that it strictly adheres to the FDA regulations, but has yet to adopt this new guidance. They simply cannot wait any longer to implement these changes.”

In 2021, Hawaii faced critical blood shortages, some of which were caused by the pandemic, which required additional and urgent calls for blood donors. 

The resolution encourages the BBH to align with the FDA’s guidance to shorten or eliminate the deferral period for certain blood donors.

Changes to guidance include:

• For those who spent time in certain countries or on military bases in Europe, who were previously considered to have been exposed to a potential risk of transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease or Variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, the agency is eliminating the recommended deferrals and is recommending allowing reentry of these donors.

• For male donors who would have been deferred for having sex with another man: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.

• For female donors who would have been deferred for having sex with a man who had sex with another man: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.

• For those with recent tattoos and piercings: the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.

• For those who have traveled to malaria-endemic areas (and are residents of malaria non-endemic countries): the agency is changing the recommended deferral period from 12 months to 3 months.

The guideline change comes in light of recently completed studies and epidemiologic data compiled by the FDA to ensure the continued safety of the blood supply.

Blood Bank of Hawai'i facing shortage, in need of 150 donors a day

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK