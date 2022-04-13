State legislators consider arguments over Rep. Sharon Har conduct probe in DUI arrest

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A special house committee considered arguments Wednesday in an investigation on whether Rep. Sharon Har should face legislative sanctions for her drunk driving arrest.
Har, who represents Kapolei and Makakilo, was arrested last year after driving in the wrong direction down Beretania Street. She was later acquitted.
The petitioners who filed complaints against the lawmaker initiating the probe include Michael Golojuch, chair of the Democratic Party Council in Har's district, and his wife Carolyn.
The couple argued that Har's arrest reflects poorly on state government.
"The public is tired, so tired of transgressions and misdemeanors that seem to be ignored, pushed under the carpet," Carolyn Golojuch said.
Har's attorney Howard Luke asserted the investigation should not have been initiated because she was acquitted.
"I have never seen, even when someone has been found guilty, I have never seen anything like this before," Luke added.
The probe comes months after a bribery scandal involving former Hawaii Senate Majority Leader Kalani English and Rep. Ty Cullen. Both plead guilty to accepting thousands of dollars in exchange for legislative favors to an associate's company.
Sandy Ma, head of nonpartisan grassroots group Common Cause Hawaii, said while Har was absolved of criminal charges, the legislature's investigation on whether she violated its code of conduct is necessary.
"It's important because we don't want legislators to circle the wagon and protect their own," Ma said.
"If there is an allegation of public trust by the people, then legislators should investigate."
During a hearing Wednesday, committee members questioned facts surrounding the incident to determine if Har violated Rule 62 in the Code of Legislative Conduct.
The section requires lawmakers to act respectfully and forbids them from using their status as an elected official for personal gain or to unduly influence public business.
Rep. Scot Matayoshi noted the committee has not had access to the entire body camera video taken during Har's arrest, and asked if she said 'do you know who I am' during the incident.
"If in fact she made that statement at one point, it's how you say it," Luke answered.
"If an individual is stopped, is embarrassed because of who they are, they could easily say 'oh no, you know who I am,' you know, it's not intended to violate the rule."
Both sides have until Monday to submit written responses to questions from the committee they could not answer Wednesday. The committee expects to begin deliberating days after.