State Legislators briefed on Red Hill Shaft Recovery and Monitoring Plan

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- On Monday, members of the State Legislature got their chance to get their questions answered on the new Red Hill Shaft Recovery and Monitoring Plan.
The U.S. Navy and Hawai'i Department of Health signed off on the plan on Thursday, Jan. 27.
"Like all things, when there is some type of disaster or incident, the first thing we got to do is stop the bleeding and this is what this plan is set to do," said Matt Kurano with the Hawai'i Department of Health.
In attendance for the Zoom hearing were representatives from the DOH, Navy, Department of Land and Natural Resources, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and Environmental Protection Agency.
The briefing addressing concerns of where the contaminated water will go, where the contaminants will go, long-term actions for recovery, and the potential reuse of treated water.
Here is a look at some of the questions asked by legislators during the briefing:
Q: Rep. David Tarnas
These GAC's…how often are they cleaned and what do you do with the backwash?
A: Captain Mike Mina - U.S. Navy
All the removal will be done in a way that ensures any water that'll be drained, the granular material will be treated as hazardous waste and will be tested until it is determined to be solid waste. Then the method of disposal will be determined on what that test is and what comes back.
Q: Sen. Kurt Fevella
Before you guys starting dumping the water in the Halawa Stream was data and testing done?
A: Travis Hilton Director of Environmental, NAVFAV Pacific
We have a solid baseline from a comprehensive stream ecology report that was done 18-months ago by the University of Hawai'i and we have done follow up sampling in the same capacity as the last study before start-up of the plant.
Q: Sen. Kurt Fevella
What is the long term impact? When you are long gone from the state and our kids and grandkids need to live here and having something going drastically wrong with the stream and everything around it. That is a worry that I have.
A: Travis Hilton Director of Environmental, NAVFAV Pacific
To address that we have entered into a cooperative agreement with the University of Hawaii stream lab and will be doing regular monitoring of terrestrial iota twice a week at 5-7 sites, both upstream and downstream of the discharge point
Q: Sen. Bennette Misalucha
I remember reading about a report that the water may have leached into the tubes...have we mitigated that risk?
A: Matt Kurano - Hawai'i Department of Health
When they go into the homes and flush the faucets, they don't flush and take the sample when it first moves. When we go to sleep at night for example, our pipes soak, the water doesn't move. So the testing process before we clear a zone is to have the water flushed, sit for 24 hours and tested, and then sit again for another couple of days and test it again, so we can really rule out any of this leaching process
