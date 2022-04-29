 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State could re-file charges against some Mauna Kea protesters in latest court ruling

  • Updated
  • 0
Judicial decision puts halt on alternative site for Thirty Meter Telescope

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii district judge on Friday dismissed the case against the last group of seniors who were arrested during the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) protests from July 2019.

Judge M. Kanani Laubach dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the Hawaii Dept. Attorney General can refile if they choose.

On July 15 2019, a group of seniors chained themselves to a cattle grate while braving the bitter cold to block the only road up to the summit of Mauna Kea -- a mountain they say is sacred. They did it to prevent the start of construction of the TMT.

Mauna Kea protests police presence backed by appeals court

Two days later, more than 30 kupuna were arrested for blocking the only road that provides access to the Mauna Kea summit.

On April 1, 2022, a Hilo judge dismissed the remaining cases stemming from this incident citing the Hawaii Supreme Court's ruling on State v. Thompson, saying the criminal complaint did not include the signatures of the complainants.

Final cases dismissed nearly three years after arrests during TMT protests

Because the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” that means it is only a temporary dismissal. The state can re-file charges, alter the claim, or bring the case to another court, if it chooses to do so.

"Which means, potentially, for the rest of your life, you have to sit and wait and wonder what the prosecutors are going to do," attorney Marcus Landsberg said, adding the AG's office has to consider whether pursuing criminal convictions actually achieves justice. 

Walter Ritte, one of the remaining defendants, said the litigation, which was stalled for years due to the pandemic, was financially and emotionally taxing to him and his family. 

"In a sense we paid the price as Hawaiians, as kupuna already," Ritte said. 

"So now we still have to wait, I don't know how many, another three years while the state decides how they're going to treat the Hawaiian kupuna? I don't think so, I think they should've just dropped the whole case completely."

KITV4 asked the AG's office whether it will re-file charges and we are awaiting a response.  

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK