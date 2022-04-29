State could re-file charges against some Mauna Kea protesters in latest court ruling

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii district judge on Friday dismissed the case against the last group of seniors who were arrested during the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) protests from July 2019.
Judge M. Kanani Laubach dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the Hawaii Dept. Attorney General can refile if they choose.
On July 15 2019, a group of seniors chained themselves to a cattle grate while braving the bitter cold to block the only road up to the summit of Mauna Kea -- a mountain they say is sacred. They did it to prevent the start of construction of the TMT.
Two days later, more than 30 kupuna were arrested for blocking the only road that provides access to the Mauna Kea summit.
On April 1, 2022, a Hilo judge dismissed the remaining cases stemming from this incident citing the Hawaii Supreme Court's ruling on State v. Thompson, saying the criminal complaint did not include the signatures of the complainants.
Because the case was dismissed “without prejudice,” that means it is only a temporary dismissal. The state can re-file charges, alter the claim, or bring the case to another court, if it chooses to do so.
"Which means, potentially, for the rest of your life, you have to sit and wait and wonder what the prosecutors are going to do," attorney Marcus Landsberg said, adding the AG's office has to consider whether pursuing criminal convictions actually achieves justice.
Walter Ritte, one of the remaining defendants, said the litigation, which was stalled for years due to the pandemic, was financially and emotionally taxing to him and his family.
"In a sense we paid the price as Hawaiians, as kupuna already," Ritte said.
"So now we still have to wait, I don't know how many, another three years while the state decides how they're going to treat the Hawaiian kupuna? I don't think so, I think they should've just dropped the whole case completely."
KITV4 asked the AG's office whether it will re-file charges and we are awaiting a response.