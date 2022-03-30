State confesses to neglecting Halawa inmate who suffered mental illness, took his own life

28-year-old Joseph O'Malley's adoptive father Michael remembers him as a "loving, funny" young man who sometimes rescued animals.
O'Malley also suffered from significant mental illness, "which got worse as he became an adult. That wasn't his fault, anymore than having a broken arm is someone's fault," Michael O'Malley said.
O'ahu circuit court judge John Tonaki awarded O'Malley's family $1.375 million after the state confessed staff at the Halawa Correctional Facility neglected the former inmate while he served time there, ultimately leading to him committing suicide.
Diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth and later attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, O'Malley saw numerous doctors and psychiatrists for mental health treatment as a child.
In 2009, the then 20-year-old O'Malley was arrested after he robbed a car with a fake gun. Between then and his death in 2017, he spent extended periods in the Hawai'i State Hospital and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and drug addiction.
O'Malley also had a history of Schizophrenia, experienced hallucinations, and attempted suicide on several occasions. He ended up in Halawa Correctional Facility for violating probation, where he would reportedly cut himself often.
Attorneys representing O'Malley's father said the staff would punish O'Malley by placing him in isolation, which is a violation of the Dept. of Public Safety's suicide prevention policy.
"Providing appropriate mental healthcare for the severely mentally ill in our prisons is not an option, it's a responsibility, and in this case they failed in that responsibility," attorney Thomas Otake said during a press conference Wednesday.
O'Malley took his own life while he was in what is known as an "observation room" in the facility's safety watch. Court documents indicate staff did not supervise O'Malley adequately or treat him with the proper mental health services, and used outdated medication.
Family attorneys pointed out state policy dictates that if an inmate is so mentally ill they cannot be treated at a prison, they have to be transferred to a facility of higher care.
"What was shocking is we learned that through the people that we talked to, they never even necessarily knew of that policy or remember that happening one time," Otake added.
O'Malley's family hopes his story can shed light on the need for better mental health services for Hawai'i's inmates.
In a statement to KITV-4, a representative from the Dept. of Public Safety said it "has sound policy for the care and custody of inmates with mental illness. The Department routinely reviews and updates all policies including the inmate suicide prevention policy which is in accord with national standards."