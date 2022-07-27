State Commission To Improve Standards of Conduct in Government

HONOLULU - HI (KITV-4) A State Commission to improve the standards of conduct at the Legislature listened to comments today from the state office of information practices and community members.
The formation of the commission comes on the heels of guilty pleas to corruption charges in February from two former Hawaii lawmakers, J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen, who were accused by federal law enforcement of taking bribes in connection with action on legislation.
Randall Roth, Former Law Professor – U.H. says, " Public trust is in Government is abysmally low and that all of us recognize that existing laws, at least in theory can be improved, there are always some new ideas whether its records sunshine whatever."
Brian Black , Civil Beat Law Center, "When you make it easy, that's when corruption can happen. Some of the things that came to mind to me that contributes to making it easy for an environment for people to take advantage is when there is a lack of access to information and when power is consolidated in various ways."
Brian Black says he is advocating for state lawmakers to bring back Senate Bill 3252 which the legislature passed but the governor vetoed. The bill relates to the reproduction of public records and the costs of those copies.
Cheryl Kakazu Park , Hawaii Office of Information Practices says, " I support free press, I appreciate all of these investigatory reports, that the press has come up with and brought to light, the corruption and the problems with Red Hill, the problems with the Ala wai and everything else. But when we are looking at changes to the law, how do we interpret how do we administer it.
The commision and speakers say, their aim is to educate the public and to get more information out there. Brian Black says, Senate Bill 32-52 would help with ferreting out corruption through public records which can then turn into possible investigations.
