 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

State Commission To Improve Standards of Conduct in Government

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU - HI (KITV-4) A State Commission to improve the standards of conduct at the Legislature listened to comments today from the state office of information practices and community members.

The formation of the commission comes on the heels of guilty pleas to corruption charges in February from two former Hawaii lawmakers, J. Kalani English and Ty Cullen, who were accused by federal law enforcement of taking bribes in connection with action on legislation.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK