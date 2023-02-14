State bill targets legal short term rentals

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of
streams and drainages. Roads in several areas may be closed, along
with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff.
Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A kona low is expected to bring widespread heavy rainfall to
the Hawaiian Islands from Thursday into the weekend. The
threat for heaviest rainfall will begin Thursday for the Big
Island and then spread to the remaining islands as well
Thursday night through Saturday. Heavy rainfall rates for an
extended amount of time are expected to result in flash
flooding, particularly over already saturated areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 11
feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay and Pailolo Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
He introduced House Bill 84, which would allow counties to change the zoning of short term rentals.
"There is some question right now on whether counties have zoning authority. So instead of cracking down on VRBO and Airbnb, the counties have been working with them to sign MOUs. I don't think we should let multi-million dollar corporations dictate our zoning to us," added Quinlan.
The bill does more than just allow counties to change the zoning. It also allows counties to phase out permitted, nonconforming, or otherwise allowed short-term rentals in any zoning classification.
"This bill is not to stop illegal short term rentals, but goes after those in full compliance with the law by Non-Conforming Use certificates, or by being able to legally operate by zone," stated Alicia Humiston, Hawaii Rental By Owner Awareness Association President.
Honolulu's Planning and Permitting Director submitted testimony that her department would like "to be allowed to eliminate short-term rentals from residential and agricultural zoned lands in order to restore peace to their neighborhoods as well as ensure the future productively of agricultural lands."
Some farmers use current legal agri-tourism to supplement their farms, which allows people to stay where they work.
They testified changing that could put them out of business.
"Farming is a tough game in Hawaii. It is hard to make money in Hawaii. we do rely on the hosted rental income we get on the farm - in order to keep operating," said Hawaii Island farmer Axel Kratel.
Bill 84, which advanced to the House Judiciary Committee, is not the only bill targeting legal short term rentals. Quinlan also introduced a measure that would double the transit accommodation tax on hotels and homes alike. It would collect more money from visitors to offset their impact on our natural environment.
It could end up being costly for owners of transient accommodations, but could add a half a billion dollars more to the state budget each year.