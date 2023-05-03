State and two local schools partner to tackle severe teacher shortage

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.
* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Early educator having a discussion with a group of children at the UH Mānoa Children’s Center.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The state is partnering with a local high school and university to help alleviate the teacher shortage in the Islands.
They say this is one of Hawaii's most pressing community issues, so the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, Chaminade University, and Kamehameha Schools are working together to try to solve it.
The education partnership will give full-tuition scholarships to educate, train, and prepare people who want to be teachers in this state.
It follows the lead of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke's "Ready Keiki" initiative, which aims to create universal preschool access for all of Hawaii's three and four yearolds by 2032.
Chaminade University will offer 150 fully paid Mu'o tuition scholarships - 50 each year for three years, beginning this fall. This online bachelor's degree program is for working adults. It's for Hawaii residents, with additional consideration to Native Hawaiian applicants.