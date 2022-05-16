 Skip to main content
State agencies conduct citric acid airdrop operation to eradicate coqui frogs near Waimanalo

Coqui Frog

** ADVANCE FOR SUNDAY, APRIL 1 ** FILE ** A coqui frog sits on a tree branch in El Yunque rainforest in Caimito, Puerto Rico, Feb. 14, 2002. The tiny frog is named coqui after its distinctive two-note call of "ko-KEE, ko-KEE," and has become a symbol for the island, its culture and its people. Researchers in Puerto Rico blame climate change for the declining of the species in Puerto Rico and nearby islands. (AP Photo/Gerald Lopez)

 GERALD LOPEZ

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A joint operation in a remote area in the back of Waimanalo Valley targeted the thousands of coqui frogs living there.

The State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) and the Department of Agriculture conducted an airdrop of citric acid into a four-acre area at the base of the Koolau Mountains they say is infested with coqui frogs.

This was initially scheduled for April but had to be pushed back due to unfavorable weather.

"We know that it's spreading based on some of the regular surveys that have been done," said Sen. Chris Lee back in April. Lee represents the people of Waimanalo.

A spokesperson for the ag department explained, while the solution is harmful to the frogs, it's not harmful to people.

The state used the same process in 2003 to wipe out another coqui infestation across 9 acres in Wahiawa, including the U.S. Army's east range. The population was declared eradicated four years later.

Anyone who hears the coqui frogs is asked to call 808-643-7378.

