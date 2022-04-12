'Stairway to Heaven' to be debated again

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than half a year after the City announced plans to tear down the controversial 'Stairway to Heaven' or Ha‘ikū Stairs, the future of the hiking trail once again hangs in the balance.
According to the non-profit in support of preserving the trail, Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs, a budgetary mistake by the Honolulu City Council is the reason it's back on the agenda.
The budget for the demolition is part of Budget Bill 14 and is on the meeting agenda for Wednesday, April 13. (Click here to look at the meeting agenda)
Only this time around, the price of the demolition project has gone up. In Sept. 2021, Council and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed off on $1-million. According to Budget Bill 14, the price tag now stands at $1.3-million, a 30% increase.
"They made a mistake, it’s a wake up call that we need to get some answers. We need the councilmembers to look at this," said Sean Pager.
Pager is the President of Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs. FHS says that as of Tuesday, April 11, no reason has been given as to why the budget increased.
FHS now hopes that with this so-called second chance, Council takes a pause and takes a closer look.
"This is a serious endeavor and the City hasn't even begun to grapple with the challenges, let alone cost out all the expenses," said Pager.
According to the Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs, demolishing the stairs properly could cost upwards of $10-million.
Here is a look at some rough numbers from FHS. According to FHS they are ballpark figures after consulting with experts:
- Erosion control: $5-million
- Helicopters: $3-million
- Sedimentary control: $1-million
- Native species: $1-million
- Consultants/Planners: unspecified amount
"The City’s own planning documents, the 2019 environmental impact statement done by the Board of Water Supply, says they need to deal with erosion control, they need to put in place precautions to stop run off to the bay," said Pager.
An op-ed in the Honolulu Star Advertiser on Tuesday, April 12 agreed with FHS that costs will exceed the $1.3-million. Saying that it doesn't include staff hours for several organizations. (Read the op-ed by Chris Dacus by clicking here)
"We want councilmembers to appreciate that there are serious risks and tax payers have no patience for governments rushing in to poorly planned projects that will lead to costly expenditures," said Pager.
FOR REMOVAL
Those in favor of removing the stairs include Native Hawaiian activists who point to the cultural significance of the area, as well as residents who are sick and tired of hikers trespassing and not respecting their properties as they make their way to the trail.
Ahead of Wednesday's City Council meeting, KITV4 reached out to Esther Kia'aina for comment, vice chair and councilmember for District III which includes where the trail is located.
She is in support of the trail being removed.
Kia'aina was unable to accommodate an interview, but in a previous hearing on the subject said:
"It's about respect for people and for our aina and clearly you have no respect for what was discussed earlier about the wao akua of this area and the sacredness of this area. These people should not be up there."
A NEW PROPOSAL TO SAVE THE STAIRS
The price for the demolition project isn't the only new development since Sept. 2021.
Since the initial decision was made, Friends of Ha‘ikū Stairs has been working on a new proposal to save the stairs.
"We've been consulting widely with different stakeholders in Haiku Valley and listening to concerns, so we are still developing the details," said Pager. "But I will tell you we are committed to a solution that addresses everyone’s concerns."
Some of these solutions include:
- A new public access for hikers to end trespassing
- Public parking for hikers to end homeowner/resident disturbances
- Working with Native Hawaiian communities to ensure cultural respect
"We envision anyone coming to the Stairs would have Native Hawaiian guides that will tell them about the history of the area of the Stairs," said Pager.
To help with the details of the plan, FHS has been working with the Kokohead Coalition, which is the group that rescued, repaired, and maintains the Koko Head Stairs.
According to Pager, Koko Head is one example of how the Ha‘ikū Stairs could be. FHS is also looking at Diamond Head and Hanauma Bay.
FHS' proposal would be that it would come at zero cost for the City, with FHS taking up the financial costs associated with the Stairs.
Pager said they are looking at charging a fee to visitors like at Diamond Head and Hanauma Bay.
"We could generate revenue from fees, we’ve also raised significant private donations and we think we could get more," said Pager.
According to Pager, FHS sees this option as being a positive revenue source that they would like to reinvest into the Ha‘ikū Valley.
"If it’s gone, it’s gone forever," said Pager. "It has huge potential to be a resource to the windward community, a source of investment, and could work in conjunction with other broader visions. So I think we need to come together and figure out a potential instead of just moving forward to demolition."
CITY COUNCIL MEETING, APRIL 13 AT 10 A.M.
In Sept. thousands of residents testified, 90% in favor of keeping the stairs and 10% in favor of demolition.
Now residents have a second chance to have their voice heard on the issue. Both written and oral testimony can be given during the meeting.
"In addition to figuring out how much it’s going to cost, the public should ask if this is even going to fix the problem," said Pager.
According to FHS, in 80 years, the Ha‘ikū Stairs has not had a single accidental death, court case, liability, or aerial rescue.
"You can rip that staircase off the mountain, but you aren’t going to stop people who want to go to that place," said Pager. "It is so famous. The name 'Stairway to Heaven' is so provocative that it’s pulling people in and they are coming and finding more dangerous ways to get there that are causing much of the same problems. People are already shifting to Moanalua."