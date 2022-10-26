Staffing Shortages Forces Popular Restaurant To Cut Hours

Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. “For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours.” says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”
Mark Weber has been coming to Rainbow Drive-inn Since 1966, says“It’s a tough time I hate to hear it and see it. They’ve made if affordable and made it for local people. So frustrating and hard to hear that it is going to be reduced I’m sure it is going to impinge on people because every time you are here there are always local workers. “
Nelson Umemoto, Longtime Rainbow Drive-in Fan says, “If you have stressed out workers can’t give good customer service for the customer, if they have to cut the hours that’s good.”
Nelson Umemoto and his Family live on Molokai now but are from Oahu and always stop at Rainbow Drive – In when they in Honolulu.
Darlene Umemoto, Longtime Rainbow Drive-in Fan says, “Coming to rainbow is special because the food is good the people are nice we get good customer service.”
Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu hopes to resume their regular restaurant hours on Thursday, December 1, 2022. For updated location hours and information, please visit their website at www.rainbowdrivein.com/locations. About Rainbow Drive-In A local favorite since 1961, Rainbow Drive-In is home of the iconic Hawaii-style plate lunch.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.