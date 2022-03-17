St. Patrick's Day celebrations return after two-year hiatus By Jeremy Lee Jeremy Lee Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Mar 17, 2022 Mar 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Both owners of the two Irish bars on opposite sides of Nuuanu told KITV4 its starting to feel like the good old days.Bar patrons have been going back and forth between the two pubs. Some locals, some tourists, almost all dressed to the hilt in green. Local 55th Annual St. Paddy's Parade in Waikiki Returns to a Big Crowd By Cynthia Yip Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeremy Lee Reporter Jeremy Lee joined KITV after over a decade & a half in broadcast news from coast to coast on the mainland. Jeremy most recently traveled the country documenting protests & civil unrest. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Jeremy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Local Maui Mayor Michael Victorino announces re-election bid Updated Jan 16, 2022 Local Speed limit reduced on Windward stretch of Kamehameha Highway Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Landslides blocking lanes on Piilani Highway, Hana Highway on Maui Updated Dec 30, 2021 Local Sea Life Park closed due to severe weather Dec 6, 2021 Video KumuKahua Theatre making an effort to keep local stories "Moving Forward." Updated Feb 17, 2022 Video Congressman Kai Kahele on Good Morning Hawai'i Updated Dec 3, 2021 Recommended for you