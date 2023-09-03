 Skip to main content
Spencecliff Family of Restaurants Employee Reunion on Sunday, September 24, 2023

The name Spencecliff Corp. brings back smiles to Kamaaina with decades of memories at its dozens of restaurants and bars. And now the daughter of co-founder Spencer "Spence" Weaver is holding an employee reunion on September 24, to honor their service.
Spencecliff Family of Restaurants Founders

The name Spencecliff Corp. brings back smiles to Kamaaina with decades of memories at its dozens of restaurants and bars. 

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The name Spencecliff Corp. brings back smiles to Kamaaina with decades of memories at its dozens of restaurants and bars. Spencecliff employed nearly 1,500 people and many were long-timers who worked there for more than 20 years. Most of the old familiar restaurants, including Tahitian Lanai, Fisherman’s Wharf and the Pioneer Inn.

And now the daughter of co-founder Spencer "Spence" Weaver is holding an employee reunion on September 24, to honor their service.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com 

