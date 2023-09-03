Spencecliff Family of Restaurants Employee Reunion on Sunday, September 24, 2023

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The name Spencecliff Corp. brings back smiles to Kamaaina with decades of memories at its dozens of restaurants and bars. Spencecliff employed nearly 1,500 people and many were long-timers who worked there for more than 20 years. Most of the old familiar restaurants, including Tahitian Lanai, Fisherman’s Wharf and the Pioneer Inn.
And now the daughter of co-founder Spencer "Spence" Weaver is holding an employee reunion on September 24, to honor their service.
Eddie Flores who is the co-founder and owner of L and L Hawaiian Barbeque was a bus boy at a Spencecliff restaurant when he was a teenager. Management at the restaurant, taught him about how to treat employees.
Eddie Flores, L & L Co-founder/Owner says, "And that taught me about Ohana and you look at L and L we are talking about Ohana, we treat our employees we treat our franchisees the same thing, we take care of them. I’m not the person I’m not the king, I keep telling my employees, my franchisees, I work for them because they pay my salary."
Chantal Weaver, Daughter of Spencecliff Founder/Owner says, "The Reunion is just a time for people to reminisce. Its been many years since people have not seen each other, as Eddie has said about the past, about old Hawaii. And all the good memories that we used to have back in the day."
The Spencecliff Family of Restaurants Reunion is on Sunday, September 24, 2023 from 10:00am to 2:00pm at . Ke'ehi Lagoon Memorial on North Nimitz Highway. If you are a former employee or family member and would like to attend, call Chantal Weaver at 808-277-5358.