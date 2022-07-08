 Skip to main content
Spectrum hiring 150 new sales representatives in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Communication company Spectrum announced Friday it is hiring 150 new inbound sales representatives in Hawaii. 

The union-backed job involves fielding calls from customers across the country and addressing their connectivity needs. 

Pay starts at $20 per hour, but workers can earn more based on their performance. The company also offers its employees a 401(k) and medical insurance. 

Applicants must have a high school diploma -- and new hires will complete a 12-week training program. 

Spectrum hopes to fill the positions by the end of the year and is set to host virtual job fairs on Aug. 4 and Sept. 8. 

Click here for more information.

