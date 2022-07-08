Spectrum hiring 150 new sales representatives in Hawaii By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jul 8, 2022 Jul 8, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Communication company Spectrum announced Friday it is hiring 150 new inbound sales representatives in Hawaii. The union-backed job involves fielding calls from customers across the country and addressing their connectivity needs. Pay starts at $20 per hour, but workers can earn more based on their performance. The company also offers its employees a 401(k) and medical insurance. Applicants must have a high school diploma -- and new hires will complete a 12-week training program. Spectrum hopes to fill the positions by the end of the year and is set to host virtual job fairs on Aug. 4 and Sept. 8. Click here for more information. Business Liliha Bakery hosting job fair July 8 & 9 to hire staff for new Pearl City location By Kathryn Doorey Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Employee Spectrum Sales Representative Work Commerce Job Diploma High School Applicant Hawaii Honolulu Oahu 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Honolulu-based security company to pay over $1.5 million for program denying overtime pay Updated Jan 19, 2022 Local Honolulu answering Kakaako residents' calls for pedestrian safety Updated Jul 6, 2022 Local Big Island firework permits go one sale Dec. 26 Updated Dec 16, 2021 Local Hanalei fire destroys two house, displaces residents Updated Jan 19, 2022 Crime & Courts HPD lists 27 new cases against officers in 2021 Legislative Disciplinary Report Updated Jun 3, 2022 Local LA is under a rare wintertime heat advisory for the Super Bowl Updated Feb 10, 2022 Recommended for you