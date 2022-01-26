Spectators to be allowed again at most OIA sporting events

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Come Monday, spectators will be allowed back at all public high school sporting events except for wrestling matches.
Earlier this month, the Oahu Interscholastic Association announced it would not allow fans at high school sports contests due to the record numbers of COVID-19 cases.
OIA executive director Raymond Fujino says not having spectators didn’t make a significant difference in student-athlete safety. Overall, Fujino says parents and supporters have been understanding.
“First and foremost, the goal was to allow the student-athletes to continue playing. And with that goal in mind I think that’s what made the difference. They knew that they would be patient and this day would come. So, we thank them for that,” said Fujino.
Spectators are required to wear masks for both indoor and outdoor games and show proof of vaccination.
A press release from the Office of Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola said that a petition to allow spectators at OIA events had recieved over 3,000 signatures before the reversal.
Student-athlete Aiko Keanaaina from Kahuku said in the press release, “I know high school is going to be some of the most memorable times of my life and I want to cherish that with my loved ones. I also feel their presence improves my performance and motivates me to play for more than just myself.”