 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spectators to be allowed again at most OIA sporting events

  • Updated
  • 0
Spectators

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Come Monday, spectators will be allowed back at all public high school sporting events except for wrestling matches.

Earlier this month, the Oahu Interscholastic Association announced it would not allow fans at high school sports contests due to the record numbers of COVID-19 cases.

OIA executive director Raymond Fujino says not having spectators didn’t make a significant difference in student-athlete safety. Overall, Fujino says parents and supporters have been understanding.

“First and foremost, the goal was to allow the student-athletes to continue playing. And with that goal in mind I think that’s what made the difference. They knew that they would be patient and this day would come. So, we thank them for that,” said Fujino.

Spectators are required to wear masks for both indoor and outdoor games and show proof of vaccination.

A press release from the Office of Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola said that a petition to allow spectators at OIA events had recieved over 3,000 signatures before the reversal.

Student-athlete Aiko Keanaaina from Kahuku said in the press release, “I know high school is going to be some of the most memorable times of my life and I want to cherish that with my loved ones. I also feel their presence improves my performance and motivates me to play for more than just myself.”

Tickets will be available for events that require an admission charge at: https://events.ticketspicket.com/agency/d1cf3caa-854f-46b0-9231-6a65329eb2ee.

KITV4 also reached out to the Interscholastic League of Honolulu (ILH) about allowing spectators at events but has not yet heard back.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you