SpaceX Orbital Starship test flight scheduled to land off Kauai

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...East winds 25 knots. Seas around 10 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian nearshore waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The long-anticipated first test flight of Space X's Orbital Starship is set to happen as soon as next week and its targeted landing site is just off the Kauai coast.
The rocket will be launched from SpaceX's property in south Texas.
The booster stage will separate about three minutes into the flight and the booster will make a return landing about 20 miles off the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, according to the flight plan.
The Orbital Starship will continue to fly between the Florida straits until it reaches orbit. After reaching orbit, Starship will perform a powered, targeted landing about 60 miles off the northwest coast of Kauai, in what officials call a “soft ocean landing.”
According to the flight plan, SpaceX says the objective of the launch is to “collect as much data as possible during flight to quantify entry dynamics and better understand what the vehicle experiences in a flight regime that is extremely difficult to accurately predict or replicate computationally.”
The data collected from this flight could lead to changes to the ship’s design.
The entire mission, from launch to splashdown, is expected to last about 90 minutes. A launch date has not yet been set.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.