Southwest Flight diverted back to DKI due to 'customer behavior'

Southwest Airlines

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Southwest Airlines reported a flight that was diverted back to Honolulu Tuesday night was due to "customer behavior."

The plane, bound for Oakland, California took off around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon from Daniel K. Inouye Airport only to return to DKI by 8:30 Tuesday night.

