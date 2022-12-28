Southwest Flight diverted back to DKI due to 'customer behavior' By KITV4 Web Staff Dec 28, 2022 Dec 28, 2022 Updated 38 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Southwest Airlines reported a flight that was diverted back to Honolulu Tuesday night was due to "customer behavior."The plane, bound for Oakland, California took off around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon from Daniel K. Inouye Airport only to return to DKI by 8:30 Tuesday night.Southwest reports the flight was canceled and was rescheduled for today.According to Flight Aware, that flight was rescheduled for 2:45 this afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Flight Southwest Airlines Aeronautics Transports Plane Daniel K. Inouye Airport Oakland Honolulu California More From KITV 4 Island News Local Hawai'i health expert pushes for longer quarantine amid slight COVID case rise Updated Jul 13, 2022 News Real-life superhero Jason Momoa helping ailing Waipahu boy find the perfect stem cell match Updated Oct 28, 2022 Local Woman arrested at Kaiser Permanente after allegedly assaulting nurse Updated Jun 22, 2022 Local Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car Updated Sep 15, 2022 Local Red Hill fuel concrete containment tanks are crumbling Updated Dec 9, 2021 COVID-19 You’ll still have to wear a mask when using TheBus, TheHandi-Van Updated Mar 25, 2022 Recommended for you