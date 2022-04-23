South King Street traffic slow due to equipment installation at Straub Medical Center By KITV4 Web Staff Apr 23, 2022 Apr 23, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Equipment installation at the Straub Medical Center is slowing traffic along South King Street. The three left lanes of S. King Street near Straub Medical Center is closed Saturday from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to allow crews to deliver equipment to the facility.A construction crane will be lifting equipment to the upper floors of the medical center. During this time:· The three left lanes of S. King Street will be closed just after Kealamakai Street to Ward Avenue.· The patient drop-off area will remain open, but vehicles will be re-routed to exit through the parking garage exit on S. Hotel Street.· The sidewalk in this area will be closed to pedestrians.· Bikers will be required to walk their bikes around the work area near the corner of S. King Street and Ward Avenue. Local Hawaii’s largest STEM event returns to Oahu By Xiomara Yamileth Guevara Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lane Straub Medical Center Building Industry Highway Transports Health Board Biker Drop-off Traffic Sidewalk Bike More From KITV 4 Island News Business Japanese wedding venue pivots to serve residents in Honolulu Updated Apr 6, 2022 News Kahaluu farm animal shelter seeks help building learning center Updated Jan 1, 2022 Local Hawai'i Department of Transportation prepares for sea level rises Updated Mar 24, 2022 News U.S. Drops Appeal Contesting Red Hill Defueling Order Updated 3 hrs ago Local Big Island police seek missing 43-year-old Michael Kuahuia of Hilo Updated Mar 19, 2022 Local "First Hawaiian Bank" ranked top financial institution in the islands Updated Mar 17, 2022 Recommended for you