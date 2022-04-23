 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

South King Street traffic slow due to equipment installation at Straub Medical Center

  • Updated
  • 0
South King Street traffic slow due to equipment installation at Straub Medical Center

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Equipment installation at the Straub Medical Center is slowing traffic along South King Street.  

The three left lanes of S. King Street near Straub Medical Center is closed Saturday from  6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to allow crews to deliver equipment to the facility.

A construction crane will be lifting equipment to the upper floors of the medical center. During this time:

· The three left lanes of S. King Street will be closed just after Kealamakai Street to Ward Avenue.

· The patient drop-off area will remain open, but vehicles will be re-routed to exit through the parking garage exit on S. Hotel Street.

· The sidewalk in this area will be closed to pedestrians.

· Bikers will be required to walk their bikes around the work area near the corner of S. King Street and Ward Avenue.

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK