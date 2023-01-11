Sony Open Pro-Am kicks off Thursday morning at Waialae Country Club

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 15 to 20 feet. North winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, and Maui County Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell building down the island could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in
exposed harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor
entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
WAIALAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Sony Pro-Am Open's 25th anniversary kicks off on Thursday with the Pro-Am. Over 200 golfers including stars Chase Crawford, Kelly Slater, and Jensen Ackles will tee off starting at 7 a.m.
Proceeds from the Open will support various local charities -- $34 million has been raised over the past 25 years.
Sony Electronics is working on waste management with a goal of reducing landfill at this year's tournament. Spectators are encouraged to use recycling bins and not to litter.
Last Saturday, Sony Electronica held an event for people to recycle their electronics and in return received tickets to the Open.
Karen Bozier with Sony Electronics says she is glad Sony is continuing gits mission to protect the environment.
"We've been encouraging green features and reducing waste as much as possible to help the local community," Bozier said.
You can check out the Sony tent learn about sustainability initiates about what they did for local community plan for future.
Sony is partnering with the Hawaii Bicycling League to provide free valet for people to bike to the tournament. It will watch very your bike from Thursday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Riding your bike can save you time from trying to find parking.
Travis Counsell with the Hawaii Bicycling League says he is happy they are happy to provide free valet parking this year.
"People can cruise along and get a nice bike ride in and avoid all the traffic," Counsell said.
You can buy tickets at buy tickets sonyopeninhawaii.com or when you get to the Waialae Country Club.