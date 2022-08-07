Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

HONOLULU (KITV)- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on August 6th. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Atom Bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima however continues to live on.
“On August 31st I leave for Japan to take Mom's ashes to Hiroshima,” said Brian Derby who is Mitsuko Heidtki’s son-in-law. By bringing her ashes to both Kaneohe and Hiroshima, Derby is making his mother-in-law's last wish come true.
Thoughts of a childhood home, are typically not far from people's thoughts. But the name Hiroshima has a much deeper meaning to her and others.
“She sat there on the train halfway to school when the bomb hit. And they saw the big glow and the mushroom cloud. She jumped off the train,” said Derby as he described Heidtki’s past, Nearly 77 years after the first atomic bomb was delivered to Hiroshima, he's returning her home one last time.
Back in 2017, Mitsuko Heidtki described in her own words what she saw when the bomb was delivered. And the affect it had on those seated next to her on the train. “She said her arms were sore. And we saw her arms were peeling,” said Heidtki back in 2017.
She died in April, five years after she making those comments. Heidtke herself suffered her own aftermath. Estimates say up to 140,000 people died from the blast or related radiation. She herself had bouts of bleeding and late-in-life cancer. But those didn't take her life or her drive to make others understand her experience.
“Five years ago she went to the elementary school, where the school was devastated. She lost all her friends…everyone. She went there to speak to the kids of this generation and tell them about what happened. She told them they are going to be leaders in the country someday. She told them she didn’t want them to never have war. Because when you see what she had seen, you never want to see that,” said Derby.
Before Heidtki died, she saw the fake nuclear missile alert of Hawaii in 2018 and spoke about the war in the Ukraine. “She would always say war is no answer. Because she's seen the destruction of what war did to innocent people,” said Derby.
