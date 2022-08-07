 Skip to main content
Son-in-law set to return Hiroshima survivor's ashes back to recovered city

Mitsuko Heidtki

Mitsuko Heidtki picture courtesy of Brian Derby

HONOLULU (KITV)- Bells rang out in a call for world peace on August 6th. Honolulu was commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Atom Bomb being dropped over Hiroshima. One survivor of that attack who spoke to KITV4 in 2017, passed on earlier this year. Her legacy and link to both Hawaii and Hiroshima however continues to live on.

“On August 31st I leave for Japan to take Mom's ashes to Hiroshima,” said Brian Derby who is Mitsuko Heidtki’s son-in-law. By bringing her ashes to both Kaneohe and Hiroshima, Derby is making his mother-in-law's last wish come true.

