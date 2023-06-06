'Something needs to be done': frustration over homeless encampment at Old Stadium Park

HONOLLU (KITV4) -- A a handful of helmet-clad kids skateboarded through Old Stadium Park Tuesday afternoon while others strolled through the grassy grounds -- none of them seemed to mind the tents that lined the western end of the park.
But the homeless encampment angers long-time Mo'ili'ili resident Jo Ann Ochi, who recalled taking her daughter there when she was a child. But over the past seven or so years, Ochi refused to visit the park because of the homeless people staying there.
"I would never step foot in that park again until it's cleaned up," Ochi insisted.
After living in Mo'ili'ili for more than 60 years, Ochi noticed the homeless population in the area grow over the past several years. Much to her frustration, she has also observed the same cycle when it comes to addressing the issue -- sweeps, only for the homeless to return shortly after.
"Doing the same thing over and over and getting the same result is crazy," Ochi argued. "Something needs to be done...I think it's housing first. They need to do housing, a lot of housing, because a lot of them need help and you can't get help on the street. There's no way you're going to get help on the street."
Randy Abraham, one of the people staying at Old Stadium, said the people there try to keep to themselves, and outreach providers have been trying to help them secure housing.
"It was helping because they (providers) would come out and support, but I guess that's the motivation, is like, they're motivating us," Abraham said.
But Abraham has faced several obstacles. For example, he has been repeatedly cited for illegal camping, and as the citations pile up, there are warrants out for him.
A spokesperson for the city parks department said in a statement Ochi's complaint "highlights the complex nature of addressing the houseless epidemic."
The statement added the following details on the efforts the city is "tasking in order to assist folks from falling into houselessness or to keep our streets and parks usable and clean.":
"First and foremost, when a park is open to the public it is available to everyone regardless of socioeconomic status. During park closure hours you cannot remain within the park, nor can your personal belongings. Officers with the Honolulu Police Department regularly cite for violations of park closure hours, including in the Mō‘ili‘ili area where patrol officers and ATV personnel monitor public locations. However, there is a much more involved process when it comes to removal of stored property on public land. Police officers do not have the ability to properly remove the items from public property, and the City cannot simply throw away personal belongings despite them being stored on public property. This is why we have a particular protocol when it comes to enforcement of the Store Property and Sidewalk Nuisance ordinances, which is designed to keep our streets and parks clean. This involves notifying the owner of the illegally stored property 24-hours in advance, giving them time immediately before the enforcement to move their property, and storing personal belongings for 45 days to allow the individuals time to reclaim the illegally stored items. Prior to these enforcements, social services are offered to the houseless individuals to help get them off the streets.
In the particular case at Old Stadium Park, this is one of more than 10 parks in town which experiences an SPO Enforcement twice a month. This park is also one of the locations utilized by the H.O.N.U. program (Homeless Outreach and Navigation for the Unsheltered), a rotating, 24/7 location where anyone can come for transitional housing and social services until shelter space is available. Last summer H.O.N.U. connected with almost 200 people at Old Stadium alone, 122 of which moved into shelter space, received treatment, were relocated or reunited with family, or moved into permanent housing. We will be moving H.O.N.U. back to Old Stadium in the near future, with other sites around the island seeing the program including in Waipahū and the Leeward Coast.
H.O.N.U. was designed to fill a void when shelter space is not available. To fill the void of what to do with people experiencing a mental health crisis, the City launched the C.O.R.E. program (Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement) in late 2021. C.O.R.E. staff respond to crisis calls, from or within the community, that are non-violent and do not require emergent medical assistance. The response team includes emergency medical technicians and community health workers trained in relationship building, extending compassion, problem-solving, and crisis prevention intervention.
Another tool to help address the houseless epidemic is increasing our inventory of affordable housing. Last year, we solicited $30 million from the Affordable Housing Fund to create more affordable housing, and this year we are expecting to make another $40 million available to help in the creation of new affordable housing units. Luckily, the City and State are making strides in this effort as this is one of the most crucial aspects of not only addressing the houseless but also overall quality of life for Hawai‘i’s residents."