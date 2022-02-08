Some surfers gear up with safety in mind to ride huge waves

Every winter all eyes are on the powerful waves that hit Hawaii, and the surfers that challenge them. But along with massive waves, sometimes comes major injuries and even deaths.
Lately though, Hawaii's surf culture has been changing. Instead of athletes simply charging into the biggest, baddest waves, many wave riders now gear up with safety in mind - so they will be able to surf another day.
Oahu's north shore draws surfers from around the world to challenge themselves on the powerful waves. The ultimate proving ground is also one of the island's most dangerous breaks: Pipeline.
"In one day out here, there were 5 head injuries. I've also broken my legs here surfing," said Willie Hunt, known as Coconut Willie. He has been surfing Oahu's North Shore for the past two decades.
But starting doing something new this winter surf season, surfing Pipeline while wearing a helmet.
"I've hit my head on the reef numerous times personally, nothing detrimental, but it could be the difference between life or death," added Hunt.
He is not alone, other amateur and professional surfers have been wearing protective gear at Pipeline as well. Including Moana Jones Wong. who took the women's crown at the Billabong Pipeline pro, with a helmet on her head.
"I just started wearing a helmet, I didn't wear one before. But I realized if i am going to step it up at pipe when it is big, something could easily go wrong. The waves are so powerful, it is like a washing machine - you are getting slammed all over the place," stated Jones Wong.
Growing up on the north shore, Moana has caught her share of waves at the popular break. But she's also see the damage it can do to the unlucky surfer.
"I've seen broken bones, people getting knocked out, and head injuries all the time," added Jones Wong.
"Just this past pipe swell, I seen some of my friends helmets which were cracked right in half, just imagine if they didn't have the helmet. They could have died, there are people who get injured at pipe every day," said Hunter Sato, who works at Surf & Sea, where they sell protective gear, including impact suits and helmets.
Sato says more surfers gearing up with those items means it has been hard to keep up with demand.
But there has been a wave of change toward safety, which has swept over Oahu's North Shore.
"Before they kind of laughed at you if you wore a helmet, but now its about 50% of the people wearing a helmet now," said Hunt.
"It is cool to see the pros wearing them. It helps the younger generation to wear them, and they think its cool," stated Sato.
"I actually like it, it makes me feel safe," added Jones Wong.
Right now, helmets are not required by the World Surf league for professional events at Pipeline, it remains up to individual surfers whether they want to wear them.
But some surfers said as more pros put them on, it will inspire other athletes to also strap on safety gear in the surf.