Some still without power along Oahu's windward coast | UPDATE

UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
Power has been restored to some homes on Oahu. The current number of those without power is around 17,000.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM HST THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY... .Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the early morning hours on Thursday. Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long lasting over the Big Island summits. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island. * WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages. &&
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots. Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today. * WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions. &&
UPDATE 4:15 p.m.
Power has been restored to some homes on Oahu. The current number of those without power is around 17,000.
310p Kunia update: ~170 additional customers without power. ~1000 customers remain without power until crews complete repairs. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) March 9, 2023
The areas of Kaneohe, Kaaawa, Moanalua, and Waipahu currently have the most outages.
---
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nearly 12,000 Hawaiian Electric customers in Windward Oahu are without power, according to the company’s outage map.
The main outage extended from Kaneohe up the coast to Hauula. There are 11,954 customers impacted by the outage in that area.
Affected areas include Ahuimanu, Aiea, Halawa, Hauula, Heeia, Kaaawa, Kahaluu, Kahana Valley, Kailua, Kaneohe, Kualoa, Laie, Mokapu, Punaluu, Temple Valley, Waiahole, Waikalua, Waikane.
The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, however, Oahu is under a high wind advisory until midnight. The winds have also been responsible for toppling trees, utility poles, and signs around the island.
There are more than 13,000 customers without power across Oahu, HECO said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
115p Kaneohe update: ~11,010 additional customers without power. ~13,495 customers remain without power until crews complete repairs. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage— Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) March 8, 2023
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Digital Content Manager
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.