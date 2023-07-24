 Skip to main content
Some Small Businesses being impacted by Ala Moana Blvd. lane closure

Construction of Pedestrian Walkway over Ala Moana Blvd is impacting some small businesses

The closure of one lane on Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street of course to build a pedestrian walkway that will run from Mauka to Makai, is causing some disruptions for the small businesses in this area, particularly food trucks that rely on the busy route for their business.

The Department of Transportation has closed the left lanes in both directions, between Ward Avenue -- and Kamakee Street.

HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is closing the left lane on both sides of Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street. The closure will be in place 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, beginning Monday, July 24, 2023, and ending Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Two lanes of traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard will remain open in both directions; however, a temporary detour will be provided around the work zone via Auahi Street to mitigate delays.

During the 24/7 closure, crews will construct a pier in the median to support an elevated pedestrian walkway. Construction of the elevated pedestrian walkway, a structure that will connect pedestrians over Ala Moana Boulevard from mauka to makai, began in May 2022.

