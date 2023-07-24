Some Small Businesses being impacted by Ala Moana Blvd. lane closure

The closure of one lane on Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street of course to build a pedestrian walkway that will run from Mauka to Makai, is causing some disruptions for the small businesses in this area, particularly food trucks that rely on the busy route for their business.
HONOLULU, HAWAII (KITV4) The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation is closing the left lane on both sides of Ala Moana Boulevard between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street. The closure will be in place 24-hours a day, 7-days a week, beginning Monday, July 24, 2023, and ending Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Two lanes of traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard will remain open in both directions; however, a temporary detour will be provided around the work zone via Auahi Street to mitigate delays.
During the 24/7 closure, crews will construct a pier in the median to support an elevated pedestrian walkway. Construction of the elevated pedestrian walkway, a structure that will connect pedestrians over Ala Moana Boulevard from mauka to makai, began in May 2022.
The lane closure and construction in the area are causing some disruptions for the small businesses in this area, particularly food trucks that rely on this busy route for their business including some local food truck operators like Chef Sebastian Acosta from Crispy Grindz. Chef Acosta says this lane closure and other construction in the area have been affecting his livelihood.
Sebastian Acosta, of Crispy Grindz Food Truck – Chef says, "With that closure of the road, what's happening is a lot of the customers that come from the area of Ward and Kakaako are going to have to go around instead of like coming directly through here, and that it will make it a little harder for people that have crunch time like for lunch and things like that. They just can't make the time to go around.”
Jai Cunningham is with the State Department of Transportation and says, “When you weigh everything, they need the time to support the span that is going to be above, when it is completed .and that is February of next year, so for 2 months going to be a pain for folks but just understand what we are trying to achieve and the safety and critical infrastructure being built and going to last a long time. Takes 21,000 people puts them in an elevated walk way and takes them away from 40,000 cars that they have a chance to interact with."
The pedestrian walkway will cost $17.8 million with $14.3 million coming from the Federal Government. Plus, Victoria Ward donated the land where the bridge will be built.
The current completion date is set for February 2024, but that could change depending on the weather.