Some see hybrid office work the new normal

As more employees return to the office, they're once again facing pre-pandemic challenges like traffic, dealing with co-workers, and extra costs.
To help deal with that stress, some businesses try to provide more than just a place of employment -- but also one with a better work/life balance.
Coffman Engineers created their brand new office space for more than 70 employees in March of 2019. But it became a ghost town a year later when the pandemic hit.
"At that time we had 66 people working remotely," said Pacific Regional Manager John Thielst.
Remote workers would periodically return to the office, until the company came up with a hybrid schedule last year.
"Two day a week from home and three days in the office," added Thielst.
Everyone comes in on Mondays, then employees set their own schedule for the rest of the week.
"The next 4 days we have the option of working 2 of them from home. We get to choose which ones work for us. For me, I live on the west side of the island. So it is really nice I have that option," stated Senior Project Manager Kimo Unten.
Not only have current employee responded positively to the hybrid schedule, so have prospective ones.
"It is a retention and recruiting tool. In interviews with potential employees that is some of the first questions they ask - what is our work from home policy?" said Thielst.
Working from home may be a more relaxed environment, but employees say it can sometimes lead to more time on a project - as the lines can get blurred over when your work day begins or ends.
The latest technology may also be able to keep employees in touch, it is not the same as sharing office space.
"The thing that I don't get is interaction with co-workers and teammates. When you are working on a project it is so much easier to pop my head over a desk and say let's work on this together. Let's brainstorm this through," added Unten.
Workers are no longer in the office as much, and neither are clients.
That daily interaction hasn't returned to their Honolulu workplace, but pau hana parties and company events have.
"Our philosophy is: work hard play hard. So we like to have a good work life balance," added Thielst.
According to national experts that is important, because a return to the office full time for remote workers can raise stress levels.
A hybrid work schedule gives employees time for their job and for themselves.
"It takes an hour to get into work everyday, so I feel like I gain so much more time back in my day - that I can spend with my family or do things i really enjoy doing outside of work," added Unten.