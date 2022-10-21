Some say raised sidewalks in Kailua make the roads more dangerous

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Many people driving through the Kailua area said the raised sidewalks are not serving their purpose instead they are making the roads more prone to accidents.
“There are drivers that slow down so much that the car behind them don’t know they’re going down to five miles per hour which causes a lot of bumper to bumper accidents. The signage isn’t that great because you don’t see the crosswalk until you’re on it,” said Crystal Puu, Kailua resident.
Eight raised crosswalks were installed in Kailua and Kaneohe almost one month ago.
Experts from the federal Department of Transportation said heightened crosswalks bring more attention to the pedestrians themselves and allow for drivers to reduce their speed sooner than they would for a traditional sidewalk.
“I do think they’re working, it’s just a matter of getting used to them. Any changes to the road will cause confusion at first. There are so many families and kids that walk through Kailua Road because of the schools nearby, and people can’t be speeding,” said Abigail Branstrom, Waikiki resident.
However, some Kailua neighborhood board officials said they say still question this decision.
"I think there’s still some Department of Transportation literature that would suggest that pedestrian activated flashing lights are more effective for pedestrian safety but this is an improvement and we're happy to have improved safety," said Bill Hicks, chair of Kailua Neighborhood Board.
KITV4 reached out to Representative Patrick Branco for comment but he declined.