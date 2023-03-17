Some routes for TheBus altered due to Honolulu's St. Patrick's Day parade

With hundreds of marchers, dozens of cars and floats, and four bands – not to mention the scores of people who line the route to watch the festivities, several bus routes have been changed.
According to transit officials, there will be no service on Kalia Road during the parade. Buses will board and alight passengers at the portable bus stops located at Ala Moana Boulevard and Ena Road. TheBus will service all bus stops along the detour route.
Here are some of the other changes commuters can expect due to the parade:
AFFECTED
ROUTES: 2L, 8, 14, 20, 23, 24, 42 & E
AFFECTED
AREAS: No service on Kalia Road, on Saratoga Road, on Kalakaua Avenue from Saratoga Road to the Elks Club, on Monsarrat Avenue from Kalakaua Avenue to Paki Avenue.
DATE: Friday, March 17, 2023
TIME: From 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or as directed by Police
Buses will DETOUR as outlined below:
ROUTE 2L, KALIHI-WAIKIKI-KAHALA LIMITED
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Kuhio/Kapahulu, left Kapahulu, right Leahi, left Monsarrat, and then resume the regular route.
Westbound: No detour.
ROUTE 8, MAKIKI-ALA MOANA-WAIKIKI
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Kuhio/Kapahulu, left Kapahulu, right Leahi to the temporary terminus at Leahi/Hinano.
Westbound: From the temporary terminus, TheBus will continue on Leahi, right Monsarrat, right Paki, left Kapahulu, right Kuhio, and then resume the regular route.
ROUTE 14, ST. LOUIS-MAUNALANI
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Kapahulu/Ala Wai, right Ala Wai, left Ohua, left Kuhio, left Kapahulu, right Leahi, right Monsarrat, left Paki, right Kalakaua to make a left U-turn at Dillingham Fountain, left Kalakaua, and then resume the regular route east.
Westbound: No detour.
ROUTE 20, WAIKIKI-PEARLRIDGE
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Ala Moana/Kalia, continue on Ala Moana, right Kalakaua, left Kuhio, left Kapahulu, right Herbert, left Campbell, left Kapahulu, left Paki, right Kalakaua to make a left U-turn at Dillingham Fountain, left Kalakaua, and then resume the regular route east to Paki/Monsarrat terminus.
Westbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Kuhio/Olohana, continue on Kuhio, onto Kalakaua, right Pau, left Ala Wai, left Niu, onto Ala Moana, and then resume the regular route after crossing Ena.
ROUTE 23, ALA MOANA-SEA LIFE PARK
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Ala Moana/Kalia, continue on Ala Moana, right Kalakaua, left Kuhio, left Kapahulu, right Leahi, left Monsarrat, and then resume the regular route.
Westbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Kuhio/Olohana, continue on Kuhio, onto Kalakaua, right Pau, left Ala Wai, left Niu, onto Ala Moana, and then resume the regular route after crossing Ena.
ROUTE 24, KAPAHULU-AINA HAINA
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Kapahulu/Ala Wai, right Ala Wai, left Ohua, left Kuhio, left Kapahulu, right Leahi, left Monsarrat, and then resume the regular route.
Westbound: No detour.
ROUTE 42, EWA BEACH-WAIKIKI
ROUTE E, COUNTRY EXPRESS! E
Eastbound: TheBus will travel the regular route to Ala Moana/Kalia, continue on Ala Moana, right Kalakaua, left Kuhio, left Kapahulu, right Leahi to the temporary terminus at Leahi/Hinano.
Westbound: From the temporary terminus, TheBus will continue on Leahi, right Monsarrat, right Paki, left Kapahulu, right Kuhio, onto Kalakaua, right Pau, left Ala Wai, left Niu, onto Ala Moana, and then resume the regular route after crossing Ena.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.