 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some routes for TheBus altered due to Honolulu's St. Patrick's Day parade

  • Updated
  • 0
TheBus generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Honolulu will disrupt some routes for TheBus, transit officials said.

The parade begins at Fort DeRussy on Saratoga Road, then proceeds onto Kalakaua Avenue, and to end at the Kapiolani Park Bandstand parking lot.

KITV has gathered a whole list of fun activities for the whole ohana to enjoy this St. Patrick's Day weekend. March 17- March 19.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred