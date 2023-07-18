...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Some residents want to extend Skyline Rail hours for increased transportation access
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some concerned residents say they have been waiting for decades for mass transit. And now Carolyn Golojuch says, these workers need regular hours now.
"The present hours don't meet the needs of the shift workers, like the Pearl Harbor Shipyard, the hospitals, the restaurants/food industries, the students, and homecare workers, plus those with other needs," explains Golojuch. "The Skyline transit doesn't need to wait until the completion at Ala Moana as was originally promised. Halawa would meet the needs of Pearl Harbor Shipyard, NOA and other Ford Island workers."
And for some, they would like to see the Rail hours extended so they can enjoy a night out. Tai Fautanu is a Skyline and TheBus Rider and says he lives in Ewa and would like to be able to ride Skyline when returning home from a night out in Honolulu; instead of only relying on the bus for transportation after rail hours.
Roger Morton, City Transportation Director says the department studied the ridership for Skyline and determined the current schedule for the rail based on ridership levels. Morton adds, the bus schedule is designed to try and fill the gaps of skyline, until the rail is fully operational.
Skyline is a light metro system in the City and County of Honolulu on the island of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. Phase 1 of the project opened June 30, 2023 and lies entirely outside of Urban Honolulu, linking East Kapolei and Aloha Stadium.