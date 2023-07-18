 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts and seas 6 to
11 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Some residents want to extend Skyline Rail hours for increased transportation access

  • Updated
  • 0

Some residents are calling on the city to extend the hours it's open.

HONOLULU (KITV4) --  Some concerned residents say they have been waiting for decades for mass transit. And now Carolyn Golojuch says, these workers need regular hours now.

"The present hours don't meet the needs of the shift workers, like the Pearl Harbor Shipyard, the hospitals, the restaurants/food industries, the students, and homecare workers, plus those with other needs," explains Golojuch. "The Skyline transit doesn't need to wait until the completion at Ala Moana as was originally promised. Halawa would meet the needs of Pearl Harbor Shipyard, NOA and other Ford Island workers."

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to Cyip@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred