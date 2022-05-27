Some residents are charged for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program

HONOLULU (KITV4) - California couple Christopher and Erin Mazzei have been charged with wire fraud and money laundering.
They're accused of submitting false IRS applications that included fake tax returns and payroll records. They received more than $1.3 million in federal loan funds.
Martin Kao of Honolulu was charged with falsely obtaining $12.8 million in loans and transferred more than $2 million to his personal account.
This is just one of several cases of business owners who got caught cheating this system.
The Paycheck Protection Program provided COVID relief loans to help small businesses stay afloat.
Many of those business owners say those who cheated the system hurt small businesses, some of which had to shut down. Vice President of Genki Sushi, Alan Hoki, says many restaurants would've had a better chance to stay open.
"There needs to be some serious action against them because this money is intended for small businesses, and the purpose was to encourage employers to retain their employees. That’s why it’s called the Paycheck Protection Program: to protect the payroll and that’s how we used it,” said Hoki.
Alan Hoki says Genki Sushi received more than $5 million from the program.
Hoki said he spent a lot of that money on employees medical premiums and payroll which allowed him to keep employees that might otherwise have left.
He also believes the program should have additional steps when reviewing applications for these relief loans so that some of the illegal activity could have been prevented.
“It was possible to fabricate records because the desire was to make it quick to get the money dispersed. if it would have been a long drawn out process then that money would have been held by SBA for months and months. Whenever you have to rush a program like that then there's potential for error," said Hoki.
Officials at the Better Business Bureau say it was a difficult and desperate time for the federal government to get money out to businesses who needed it. It came down to what they were going to do with the money.
"The federal government and the SBA were really straightforward about what the funds were meant for as they were to help small businesses during the pandemic. It was really clear what you were allowed to use the money for, and we do know a lot of people unfortunately didn’t use it appropriately and did defraud the government," said Roseann Freitas, PR and Communications Manager at Better Business Bureau.
There have been four cases in Hawaii so far related to COVID relief fund fraud.
The state Attorney General's office has created a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat and prevent pandemic fraud related cases.