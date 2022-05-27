 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR THE SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS
UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

.Long period south southwest swell will push surf along south
facing shores to advisory levels this afternoon. Advisory surf
will persist through early Sunday morning.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

&&

Some residents are charged for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program

  • Updated
  • 0
Money laundering and fraud

HONOLULU (KITV4) - California couple Christopher and Erin Mazzei have been charged with wire fraud and money laundering.

They're accused of submitting false IRS applications that included fake tax returns and payroll records. They received more than $1.3 million in federal loan funds.

Big tax bill from federal relief funds shocks some local businesses

Martin Kao of Honolulu was charged with falsely obtaining $12.8 million in loans and transferred more than $2 million to his personal account.

This is just one of several cases of business owners who got caught cheating this system.

The Paycheck Protection Program provided COVID relief loans to help small businesses stay afloat.

Many of those business owners say those who cheated the system hurt small businesses, some of which had to shut down. Vice President of Genki Sushi, Alan Hoki, says many restaurants would've had a better chance to stay open.

Genki sushi

"There needs to be some serious action against them because this money is intended for small businesses, and the purpose was to encourage employers to retain their employees. That’s why it’s called the Paycheck Protection Program: to protect the payroll and that’s how we used it,” said Hoki.

Alan Hoki says Genki Sushi received more than $5 million from the program.

Hoki said he spent a lot of that money on employees medical premiums and payroll which allowed him to keep employees that might otherwise have left.

He also believes the program should have additional steps when reviewing applications for these relief loans so that some of the illegal activity could have been prevented.

Kupuna struck by credit card fraud hopes her story will help others avoid falling victim

“It was possible to fabricate records because the desire was to make it quick to get the money dispersed. if it would have been a long drawn out process then that money would have been held by SBA for months and months. Whenever you have to rush a program like that then there's potential for error," said Hoki.

Officials at the Better Business Bureau say it was a difficult and desperate time for the federal government to get money out to businesses who needed it. It came down to what they were going to do with the money.

"The federal government and the SBA were really straightforward about what the funds were meant for as they were to help small businesses during the pandemic. It was really clear what you were allowed to use the money for, and we do know a lot of people unfortunately didn’t use it appropriately and did defraud the government," said Roseann Freitas, PR and Communications Manager at Better Business Bureau.

There have been four cases in Hawaii so far related to COVID relief fund fraud.

The state Attorney General's office has created a COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to combat and prevent pandemic fraud related cases.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK