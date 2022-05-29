Some people feeling personal connection with Annual Memorial Day Good Turn event

HONOLULU (KITV)- For some people there's a personal connection with the Annual Memorial Day Good Turn event at the National Memorial Cemetery.
Boy scouts, cub scouts, girl scouts, and families all teamed together to remember the fallen soldiers buried at the National Memorial Cemetery in Honolulu. There are 62,000 soldiers laid to rest there.
For the last 71 years the Annual Memorial Day Good Turn event has been spent remembering these warriors and how they've fought to defend this country. This includes how some have lost their lives to accomplish this goal.
"Its important for the people here to understand and see the history. They need to understand the sacrifices people made. They give us the freedom we have today," said Troop 777 Assistant Boy Scout Master Jonathan Williams.
"My grandpa's actually buried on the other side of the memorial. I think it's very important to honor those who have fallen for us," said Ionae Keehu.
Keehu is a part of a group of around a thousand boy scouts and cub scouts taking part in the annual commemoration. Boy scouts place flags at every gravestone, followed by cub scouts placing a lei at every flag. "A lei is a way to let someone know you are thinking and caring about someone and their accomplishments," said Keehu.
This followed by a solemn salute to acknowledge their sacrifice. "We celebrate them, they feel very proud for helping us live on our island in peace," said Cub Scout William Michelson.
Michelson says he believes these actions still have an impact, even though the veterans have passed on. "I think they are up in heaven and when when they are watching us do this they're making themselves feel nice and proud," said Michelson.
"I would say its a way for us to come up here and think about him a bit more than we normally do. We say hello, then at the end of the day, we say goodbye. Next year we do it all over again," said Keehu.