Some patients wait months for care as Hawaii's doctor shortage worsens

  • Updated
  • 0
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- MaryLou Depondicchello has learned how to give herself treatments for lymphedema -- a side effect of breast cancer.

A necessary routine because she can't always see a doctor.

"So I have learned strategies myself of what to do. And my specialists thank goodness who have left taught me the lymphedema massages to give myself and I've had to ask my own husband to help me," she said. 

Diagnosed with breast cancer nine years ago, she's had a difficult time getting care right away.

"I found out that I had cancer and then I had to wait weeks to go get was called a PET scan and to find out if it had spread. So those four weeks I will say were the scariest of my life," Depondicchello said.

Hawaii's FEMA nurses leave the state as federal funds dry up

She, along with many others, say the delays are even worse today.

Wait times across the state can be more than six months, according to the Hawaii State Rural Health Association.

"And even for cancer patients, which is unheard of because that can be the difference between life and death," said Lisa Rantz, president for the Hawaii State Rural Health Association. "It's frightening to look at the shortages that we're experiencing across the board." 

The Hawaii/Pacific Basin Basin Area Health Education Center puts the shortage of doctors at more than 700. And the future outlook is grim.

"I hear you know every week from patients that their physician's practice closed or you know something happened to them or they sold their practice. So we're in for a little bit of, you know, a bumpy ride," said Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, associate dean for academic affairs at the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Depondicchello wishes the ride were smoother.

"I'm always anxious. It's just something of being a cancer survivor," she said.

The Hawaii State Rural Health Association is currently surveying residents and providers about access-to-care issues. And those in the medical field are working on better ways to recruit and retain providers and get more children interested in science and medicine to prevent a health-care crisis.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

