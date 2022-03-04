Some military residents are still reporting tainted taps after being told their water is safe to drink

After returning home, "a couple" of military housing residents once displaced due to the Red Hill contaminated water crisis are still reporting their taps are tainted, according to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rick Forney.
"They see what they believe is a sheen on their water and so my team responds," said Forney, who leads a rapid response team tasked with addressing complaints over contaminated water.
"Some concerns have been they smelled fuel...We try to document those concerns."
The military has spent $28 million to provide temporary accommodations for impacted residents. Some of them have decided to ditch the base completely out of disappointment in how the military has addressed the emergency.
"I don't get a lot of communication. The transparency and the communication between the Navy has been less than subpar," former military housing resident Jamie Simic said.
Simic previously resided in the Hale Na Koa community, where water has not yet been declared safe to drink.
After living in a hotel contracted by the military for months, Simic claims she continues to experience symptoms, such as bloody urine.
Simic has decided to move her family to Florida Friday evening. She said she did not receive proper medical attention early on into the crisis -- and the whole ordeal has been too taxing on her and her family.
According to Navy personnel, 6,000 people have been screened for symptoms -- and there have been no hospital admissions directly linked to contaminated water.
While there have been no recent reports of acute exposure, the Navy is tracking potential cases of chronic exposure.
"We are aware of these individuals or families, and we are taking their complaints seriously," U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Surgeon Michael McGinnis said.
"We're looking at them on an individual basis and assessing what could be in the differential, as far as causes of their symptoms."
Here is a list of numbers for the Navy's rapid response team (available 24/7):
·(808) 449-1979
·(808) 448-3262
·(808) 448-2557
·(808) 448-2570
·(808) 448-2583
