 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some military residents are still reporting tainted taps after being told their water is safe to drink

  • Updated
  • 0
military housing

After returning home, "a couple" of military housing residents once displaced due to the Red Hill contaminated water crisis are still reporting their taps are tainted, according to U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Rick Forney. 

"They see what they believe is a sheen on their water and so my team responds," said Forney, who leads a rapid response team tasked with addressing complaints over contaminated water. 

"Some concerns have been they smelled fuel...We try to document those concerns."

The military has spent $28 million to provide temporary accommodations for impacted residents. Some of them have decided to ditch the base completely out of disappointment in how the military has addressed the emergency. 

"I don't get a lot of communication. The transparency and the communication between the Navy has been less than subpar," former military housing resident Jamie Simic said. 

Simic previously resided in the Hale Na Koa community, where water has not yet been declared safe to drink. 

After living in a hotel contracted by the military for months, Simic claims she continues to experience symptoms, such as bloody urine. 

Simic has decided to move her family to Florida Friday evening. She said she did not receive proper medical attention early on into the crisis -- and the whole ordeal has been too taxing on her and her family.

According to Navy personnel, 6,000 people have been screened for symptoms -- and there have been no hospital admissions directly linked to contaminated water. 

While there have been no recent reports of acute exposure, the Navy is tracking potential cases of chronic exposure.

"We are aware of these individuals or families, and we are taking their complaints seriously," U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet Surgeon Michael McGinnis said. 

"We're looking at them on an individual basis and assessing what could be in the differential, as far as causes of their symptoms."

Here is a list of numbers for the Navy's rapid response team (available 24/7):

·       (808) 449-1979

·       (808) 448-3262

·       (808) 448-2557

·       (808) 448-2570

·       (808) 448-2583

Click here for the latest updates from the military. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK