Some Kalihi residents worried about boulder on slope above them

Some Kalihi residents worried about boulder on slope above them

Some Kalihi residents worried about boulder on slope above them. Photo courtesy of Russell Kobayashi.

 By Diane Ako

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Kalihi residents are waiting for a large boulder to be secured in their backyard. The state's in the middle of a mitigation process, since the boulder was noticed earlier this year.

Elected officials for that area say there's a lesson here for tens of thousands of people across the state that live near a ridgeline.

An Oahu woman is lucky to be alive after narrowly avoiding a massive boulder that blasted into her Palolo-area home over the weekend. The boulder was thought to have been loosed by heavy rain that's been moving across the state.

