...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 30 kt, except north winds 25 to 30 kt in
Maalaea Bay. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Some Kalihi residents worried about boulder on slope above them. Photo courtesy of Russell Kobayashi.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Kalihi residents are waiting for a large boulder to be secured in their backyard. The state's in the middle of a mitigation process, since the boulder was noticed earlier this year.
Elected officials for that area say there's a lesson here for tens of thousands of people across the state that live near a ridgeline.
There's a silent danger lurking right behind two homes on Umalu Place in Kalihi Valley: a huge boulder in Gary Kobayashi's backyard.
His brother, Russell Kobayashi, lives next door. It just so happens the brothers own the homes nearest to the boulder. Neither wanted to go on camera, but Russell says he's worried the rock will roll into his son's bedroom.
Both men are worried about an avalanche of dirt onto their houses. There's more bare land in the drier months.
"Once you have a lot of rain and mud, it loosens up the soil. It's a natural disaster waiting to happen," State Rep. John Mizuno said.
"Rep. Mizuno and I were contacted by a neighbor in Kalihi Valley concerned about a large boulder perched above his hill. We got in touch with the Department of Transportation that owns the land where the boulder is," Honolulu City Council Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said.
Both lawmakers say the Department of Transportation is working on securing the boulder.
"They were able to come with their crews and shave down the boulder so it wouldn't be as large, then drove spikes in underneath to secure it," said Kobayashi.
The Kobayashis say the state came and did some work, but are waiting for crews to come and finish the job. In the meantime, every time it rains, they monitor the hill.
Mizuno says this is a reminder for others who live by slope.
"They've got to look at their hillside slope and see how the decline is, especially after a rain," Mizuno said.
Dos Santos-Tam agrees and adds it can be confusing to figure out who to apporach.
"If it's private property, get in touch with that landowner. If it's public property, get in touch with your area lawmaker," he said.
If you think you have a potential problem, get help from elected officials, or as Mizuno advises, even by notifying the Governor's office.