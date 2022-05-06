...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Some Hawaii Prison Inmates Will Not Be Able To spend Mother's Day With Family This Weekend
Some Hawaii prison inmates will not be able to spend Mother's Day with their loved ones this weekend -That is due to an uptick in covid cases among staff and inmates --The "Department of Public Safety" has announced ALL inmate visits -- to both the Halawa Correctional Facility on Oahu -- and the Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island -- have been cancelled this weekend. KITV-4 spoke to some community members who are concerned about prisoner rights and their health.
A prison rights advocate says visitation is crucial in helping inmates to reintegrate into society following incarceration.Since Covid 19, in August, 2020 visits to the correctional facilities has been largely stop and go. The Halawa correctional facilties are not allowing visitors due to the number of active covid 19 cases. And some are not happy about it. Kat Brady is a Prison Rights Advocate, "It's really important that moms can bring babies to visit daddy. That’s really crucial and on the big island it’s important that moms who are incarcerated get to see their kids on mother’s day. We need to honor mother’s and lift up families Will Espero is a retired HI. State Senator “You have to be concerned about the health and welfare of the employees and if they don’t have enough employees to man the stations there could be a security issue. Also you have to look at it from the perspective of the inmates and the need for the family visitation and that connection to the outside world. “ A Statement from the Public Safety Department reads we “would like to emphasize that the action to cancel visitation was based on an abundance of caution for the safety of those in our care and custody, our staff, and to prevent any potential spread to the community, including family and friends." Doctor Scott Miscovich from the Premier Medical Group says, “A prison as we have seen in the state of Hawaii has been the worst outbreak and the highest rate of death because it has been every island we’ve had prison outbreaks. Kat Brady says, research shows prisoners who have visits have much lower recidivism than inmates who have no visitors.
