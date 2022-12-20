 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR PORTIONS OF THE BIG ISLAND THROUGH 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS THROUGH 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU MOLOKAI LANAI KAHOOLAWE
AND MAUI THROUGH 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45
mph.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Lanai.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt today, diminishing rapidly
tonight. However, seas will remain above 10 feet through
Wednesday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Pailolo Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Some Hawaii communities see damage, power outages caused by Monday's storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Damage left by storm

Communities around the state continue to deal with the impacts of Monday's thunderstorms. On Oahu, many dealing with power outages and damage caused by wind and rain.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Monday's storm caused tons of trees and branches to fall, some even breaking through windows and others blocking streets. Winds caused some electric poles to be damaged including one on Waihee Road that led to a road closure. 

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation says it received 38 calls on Monday for downed trees and poles. Urban forestry and specialized maintenance workers responded quickly to help repair some of the damage.

Multimedia Journalist

Chloe Marklay joined the KITV Island News team as a reporter/MMJ in September 2022.

An error occurred