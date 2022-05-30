Some feel a personal connection with Honolulu's Annual Memorial Day Good Turn event

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.Surf along south facing shores will build throughout the day
Tuesday as a large long-period south swell arrives.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Surf rising to 8 to 12 feet on Tuesday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian islands.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming
difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous. Boaters should
be aware of an increased number of surfers and body boarders
utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing areas.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For some people, there's a personal connection with the Annual Memorial Day Good Turn event at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl in Honolulu.
Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and families all teamed together to remember the fallen soldiers buried at the Punchbowl Cemetery. There are 62,000 soldiers laid to rest there.
For the last 71 years, the Annual Memorial Day Good Turn event has been spent remembering these warriors and how they've fought to defend this country. This includes how some have lost their lives to accomplish this goal.
"Its important for the people here to understand and see the history. They need to understand the sacrifices people made. They give us the freedom we have today," said Troop 777 Assistant Boy Scout Master Jonathan Williams.
"My grandpa's actually buried on the other side of the memorial. I think it's very important to honor those who have fallen for us," said Ionae Keehu.
Keehu is a part of a group of around a 1,000 Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts taking part in the annual commemoration. Boy Scouts place flags at every gravestone, followed by Cub Scouts placing a lei at every flag.
"A lei is a way to let someone know you are thinking and caring about someone and their accomplishments," said Keehu.
This followed by a solemn salute to acknowledge their sacrifice.
"We celebrate them, they feel very proud for helping us live on our island in peace," said Cub Scout William Michelson.
Michelson says he believes these actions still have an impact, even though the veterans have passed on.
"I think they are up in heaven and when when they are watching us do this they're making themselves feel nice and proud," said Michelson.
"I would say its a way for us to come up here and think about him a bit more than we normally do. We say hello, then at the end of the day, we say goodbye. Next year we do it all over again," said Keehu.