Some car sellers could be stuck with fines, even after sale

Buying or selling a used car?
NOT getting the proper paperwork in - could end up costing you in more than one way.
Buying or selling a used car?
NOT getting the proper paperwork in - could end up costing you in more than one way.
Dealers are used to buying and selling cars daily and they are also used to filling out required forms and submitting them. But not everyone knows what to do when buying or selling a car.
Peter Matthews makes sure cars are ready to go for customers at Max Motors. That includes preparing all the required paperwork.
"When we buy or sell a car we transfer the title, you fill it out and send it to the DMV," said Matthews.
Even if cars are sold privately, there are still steps both the buyer and sellers need to take.
For those selling the vehicle, they have to fill out the title with vehicle information, and give the buyer that title, registration and safety inspection certificate. As well as that top part of the title, which is the notice of transfer. Sellers can also print up that form from the city's website.
That has to be done within 10 days.
"If you don't transfer it over and you get a ticket it will go to the previous owner. Then when you go to transfer it, you can't because you have a ticket that you need to clear first. If you don't get that clearance you won't be able to transfer it," added Matthews.
That is right, if the buyer doesn't send the title transfer in and gets parking tickets or other vehicle violations, those will go to the registered owner of the vehicle: which would remain the seller.
New owners are required to bring the title properly signed by the buyer and seller to a satellite city hall to transfer the vehicle title and registration within 30 days of the selling date.
Problems in the past, led to a new law, which was passed this year. It requires both party's addresses and signatures on the certificate of ownership when the title is transferred. That could cut down on tracking down buyers who wait to submit forms, but that bill won't take effect until next year.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Meteorologist and Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.