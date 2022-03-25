Some businesses will continue making masks after the mandate ends

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Roberta Oaks Hawaii in downtown Honolulu is known for their wide variety of masks in multiple sizes for both adults and children.
Roberta said she is not planning to manufacture any more masks after she sells out of her current stock. During the pandemic, her boutique took leftover fabric and made masks to match certain shirts. She said her additional line of masks made a huge difference for the store and the community.
She said “mask sales kept her afloat” at the height of the pandemic.
Now her customers are stocked up and have what they need. She says she was happy to contribute when it was necessary but now she says she looks forward to transitioning back to normal.
The owner of Tanoa Hawaii at Ohana Market Place agrees the demand for masks have decreased. However, he says their sales are consistent despite the state of the pandemic. He believes masks have been adapted into culture as well as health.
"Mask sales have been great,” said Aaron Forsgeren, co-owner of Tanoa Hawaii. “We will continue to make masks because there are always going to be people who feel more comfortable wearing them. There is also a group of people who should wear masks."
The state will lift the mask mandate at 12:01 on Saturday morning.
Hawaii residents have the choice to continue wearing and many business owners say they still aim to serving that part of the community.