Some are wondering why a concrete slab is being removed from a Kahala school. Here's why

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some who live near Wilson Elementary School in Kahala questioned why crews this week began demolishing a concrete slab that was poured near a campus playground just five years ago.
A resident who wished to remain anonymous wondered how much it cost to pour the pad in the first place, and to have it removed a few years later, worrying the short-lived pad was a "waste of taxpayer dollars."
The man said this decision is not the first at the campus that bothered him, adding the school has held assemblies outdoors, with speakers that blare through the nearby neighborhood.
"You could probably hear it (the noise) at Blackpoint. It's ridiculous how loud they make things and they don't really care much for the neighbors. They're just disrespectful," the resident complained.
However, the Department of Education explained the school is replacing the concrete area with a $1.5 million covered play area for students."While it was hoped that the play area roof could be built upon the existing cemented area, for the safety of the students, engineer consultants determined that the current cement slab needed to be replaced with a stronger foundation," a DOE spokesperson said in a statement.
In response to the noise complaint, the DOE reported the school had two outside gatherings throughout the whole school year — one for May Day student performances from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and the other for a fifth-grade graduation ceremony from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
"Noise for both assemblies were kept at a moderate level. Generally speaking, all schools always aim to be respectful to their neighbors," the statement continued.