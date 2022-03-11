Softball history is made Friday night in Manoa By KITV4 Web Staff Mar 11, 2022 Mar 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MANOA (KITV4) -- Softball history was made Friday night in Manoa as Hau'ula's Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA record for most career home runs.Playing in the Rainbow Wahine classic for top-ranked Oklahoma, Alo connected against host Hawaii.The record setting blast came in the sixth inning. A two-run shot to right off Ashley Murphy- it's her 96th career home run breaking a tie with former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain.Oklahoma went on to beat Hawaii, eleven to nothing. For Alo, breaking the record in her home state was a dream come true. National MLB reaches labor deal agreement with players union By Jacob Lev and David Close, CNN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jocelyn Alo Athletics Weaponry Baseball Oklahoma Softball Record Home Run Hawaii Career More From KITV 4 Island News Local Man, 63, dies after crashing into zipper lane barrier on H1 in Aiea Updated Dec 8, 2021 Local More families eligible for Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief Program Updated Feb 15, 2022 Local Fire breaks out at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, mayor says Mar 3, 2022 Local Senate bill could bar boat owners from living aboard their vessels at Ala Wai Boat Harbor Updated Feb 10, 2022 Local Shelters will remain open due to severe weather and flash floods Updated Dec 6, 2021 Local Patient who received genetically modified pig heart in groundbreaking transplant surgery dies Mar 9, 2022 Recommended for you