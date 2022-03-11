 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Softball history is made Friday night in Manoa

  • Updated
  • 0

MANOA (KITV4) -- Softball history was made Friday night in Manoa as Hau'ula's Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA record for most career home runs.

Playing in the Rainbow Wahine classic for top-ranked Oklahoma, Alo connected against host Hawaii.

The record setting blast came in the sixth inning. A two-run shot to right off Ashley Murphy- it's her 96th career home run breaking a tie with former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain.

Oklahoma went on to beat Hawaii, eleven to nothing. For Alo, breaking the record in her home state was a dream come true.

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK