 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Social Brew Conscious Coffee launches new line of pancake mixes

  • Updated
  • 0
Social Brew launches new line of pancake mixes

Social Brew Conscious Coffee launches new line of pancake mixes in celebration of National Pancake Month.

 Courtesy - Social Brew

Social Brew Conscious Coffee launches new line of pancake mixes in celebration of National Pancake Month. Coming in four different flavors, the new lines gives consumers more ways to support survivors of human trafficking. Social Brew donates 50% of profits to non-profit partners including Hawai'i based, Ho'ola Na Pua.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sweet or savory, thin or fluffy, with butter, syrup, Nutella, or how about all of the above? February is National Pancake Month so make sure you celebrate with a short stack.

Wanting to make sure you enjoy in the fun properly, Mid-Pacific Institute graduate, Simone Ispahani, has launched a new line of Hawaii-inspired pancake mixes.

Social Brew Conscious Coffee launches new line of pancake mixes in celebration of National Pancake Month.
Social Brew launches new line of pancake mixes

Social Brew Conscious Coffee launches new line of pancake mixes in celebration of National Pancake Month.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Weekend Morning Anchor

After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred