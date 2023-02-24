...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 8 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Social Brew Conscious Coffee launches new line of pancake mixes in celebration of National Pancake Month.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sweet or savory, thin or fluffy, with butter, syrup, Nutella, or how about all of the above? February is National Pancake Month so make sure you celebrate with a short stack.
Wanting to make sure you enjoy in the fun properly, Mid-Pacific Institute graduate, Simone Ispahani, has launched a new line of Hawaii-inspired pancake mixes.
The mixes join the line up at Social Brew, Ispahani's farm-to-cup e-commerce coffee company.
“Adding pancakes to the Social Brew lineup was a natural next step for us,” said Ispahani. "Each pancake flavor pairs perfectly with our gourmet coffee blends, and offers consumers another option to support the fight against human trafficking with their purchase."
As part of its mission, Social Brew donates 50% of its profits to aid victims of human trafficking.
Social Brew’s donations support two select nonprofit organizations: Denver-based Beautiful Feet Wellness, which provides wellness services to individuals freed from human trafficking, and Honolulu-based Ho’ōla Nā Pua, committed to the prevention of sex trafficking and providing care for children who have been exploited.
"To date, Social Brew has made several meaningful donations to our two non-profit partners to raise awareness of the costs of human trafficking and help the victims of this global tragedy recover from their trauma," said Ispahani. "Looking ahead, we plan to build on this momentum as we expand our mission to help prevent human trafficking and support survivors."
The pancake mixes come in four flavors inspired by the islands: Coconut, Guava, Macadamia Nut and Mochi.
Ranging in price from $4.99-5.99, the mixes come in easy-to-make 8 oz dry mixes.
After nearly 10-years away, this local girl is home! In November 2021, Lia started at KITV as the weekend GMH anchor and a weekday reporter. The 2011 Kamehameha Kapālama graduate worked all across the country and even overseas before finding her way home.