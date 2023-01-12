Snake reportedly discovered on side of road in Kahaluu on Oahu

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...EXTRA-LARGE NORTHWEST SWELL...
An extra-large northwest swell will be slow to diminish today,
then slowly ease tonight and Friday as the primary swell
direction becomes increasingly northerly. This swell could
generate moderate to locally strong surges and currents in exposed
harbors. Expect large breaking waves near harbor entrances.
Mariners using north and west facing harbor entrances and boat
launches should exercise caution when entering or leaving, and
when mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) is said to be investigating after a snake was reportedly found on the side of the road in Kahaluu on Thursday.
In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, @HHHNewz claims the snake was turned into the Honolulu Zoo after a bystander found it on the side of the road in Kahaluu. The post identified the snake as a ball python.
A spokesperson with Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office confirmed that reptile staff at the zoo assisted in the response but that the state Department of Agriculture is leading the investigation.
The exact location of where the snake was found, and its origin, have not been released. The size and species of the snake have not been confirmed.
Snakes are illegal in the state because they have no natural predators and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s environment because they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat, HDOA officials said.
Many snake species also prey on birds and their eggs, increasing the threat to endangered Hawaii’s native birds. Large snakes can also be a danger to the public and small pets, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.