Snake captured near Pukalani Golf Club on Maui

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through at least
Thursday night. The potential exists for heavy rain to
continue into Friday afternoon. At this time, the heaviest
rainfall is forecast to occur over the island of Kauai
Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening, especially over
leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
PUKALANI, Hawaii (KITV4) – A snake was captured on Monday afternoon in Pukalani, near the Pukalani Golf Club, after concerned residents reported children playing with the reptile.
The snake, measuring three and a half feet long, was contained in a plastic garbage bin until agricultural inspectors from the Maui Plant Quarantine Branch arrived on the scene. Authorities have tentatively identified the snake as a non-venomous, female gopher snake.
Upon arrival, inspectors collaborated with officers from the Maui Police Department to safely secure the snake. Crews searched the surrounding area but did not find evidence of additional snakes. The captured reptile was then transported to the Plant Quarantine Office where it was humanely euthanized. Officials are still looking into where the snake originated.
Snakes are illegal in the state because they have no natural predators and pose a serious threat to Hawaii’s environment because they compete with native animal populations for food and habitat, Hawaii Department of Agriculture officials said.
Gopher snakes, native to North America, can reach lengths of up to seven feet. These snakes primarily feed on small rodents, young rabbits, lizards, birds, and eggs. They kill their prey by constriction and suffocation.
The absence of natural predators in Hawaii could allow snakes and large reptiles to flourish, creating a significant concern for the state's wildlife.
Authorities are urging residents to exercise extreme caution if they encounter a snake. The public is advised to treat any snake sighting as potentially venomous and refrain from handling it. It is recommended to maintain visual contact with the snake from a safe distance and, whenever possible, cover or contain it securely. To report any snake sightings, contact the state's toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-7378.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.