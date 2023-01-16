Small cargo plane crashes on approach to Molokai Airport | UPDATE

The aircraft was a cargo plane for Kamaka Air. There were two people on board the plane at the time of the crash and both individuals are OK, a company official confirmed with KITV4. The company did not say if the crew members suffered any injuries in the crash. Their identities have not been released.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), two pilots were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash. One of the pilots suffered serious injuries while the other sustained minor injuries. The plane was making a regularly scheduled flight at the time of the crash.
The officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NTSB will investigate this incident. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will be responsible for providing updates.
The NTSB says a preliminary report of the crash will take about two to three weeks to complete. The final report, which will include a probable cause and any contributing factors, usually takes 12 months to two years to complete.
According to their company website, Kamaka Air provides air cargo service in Hawaii, “offering regularly scheduled per-pound cargo flights and on demand same-day charter flights.”
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.